See how this 1917 home blends history with modern style

Kevin and Alexandra Schwartz can trace their 1917 Grosse Pointe Park Colonial to Edmund Poupard, a member of the prominent family that owned one of the 19th-century ribbon farms lining the shores of Lake St. Clair. Their house replaced the farmhouse that once sat on the lot. Vintage blueprints of the approximately 4,000 square-foot structure hang in the back hall near the kitchen and a book detailing the street’s storied past has a place of honor in the front hall.

Kevin is from Flushing and knew little about the area when he began dating Alex, who is from Grosse Pointe. “I had no clue,” he said with a laugh. Alex never expected to return. “I went to college thinking I didn’t want to come back, but Grosse Pointe is a great place to have a family and raise kids.”

The couple appreciates the history of both the area and the house, but shared a common goal when they purchased the residence in 2024 for their family, which includes two boys, ages 1 and 3, and a 7-year-old Irish Doodle named Guinness.

“We wanted to preserve the history and incorporate pieces of Detroit’s past, but didn’t want to walk into something that felt like our grandmothers’ houses or a museum,” Kevin explains of their priorities. “We wanted to preserve the home and what was original but add our own design aesthetic.”

Best of both worlds

To help the house bridge the past and present, they brought in Bo Shepherd, co-founder of Woodward Throwbacks in Hamtramck with partner Kyle Dubay and the company’s head of design. The couple had purchased custom pieces from the company’s store for previous houses.

“When we bought the house, we went to their website to look for furniture but discovered they offered design services as well,” Kevin explains.

Shepherd jumped at the chance to help them transform the house and make it both fresh and livable for their young family.

“We knew they’d be great clients because they were down for a little funk,” she said of the house and project. “They love Detroit history, so we definitely wanted to include that. We wanted it to feel traditional yet modern. I love mixing a little industrial in my spaces. The best homes feel a little quirky.”

Divided into two phases, renovated rooms in the first phase included the kitchen, dining room and living area; the second, just recently completed, included the foyer, powder room and basement bar. “The project focused on thoughtfully integrating salvaged and found materials throughout the home so each space can tell a deeper story,” Shepherd explains.

Before and after

While the family loved the house’s space and floor plan, the decorating wasn’t to their taste when they purchased it. “It was in good shape, but was all grays and neutral tones,” Kevin explained during a recent tour. “Great bones but not a lot of personality,” is how the designer remembers it.

Through the years, the living and dining room locations had been swapped. As part of the renovation, both returned to their original locations. In the living room, Shepherd added custom bookshelves and a reading nook so the family can use the space for relaxing with a book or playing games. They replaced a brick fireplace “that wasn’t special,” according to Shepherd, plastering over the brick and adding a salvaged Art Deco-inspired maple mantel from a mansion in Tennessee.

“The house may have been Colonial, but that doesn’t mean we had to use Colonial style things,” Shepherd explains. “Layering different genres makes the space truly unique.”

They also turned to Shepherd for help choosing colors. Together they chose two rich, deep tones, including “Bewitched” in the living room and “Chimichurri” in the dining room, both from Benjamin Moore. “We color-drenched the room and added contemporary chairs with a pop of color and a very industrial fixture,” the designer explains. The credenza is from the company’s Michigan Central collection, which includes trim salvaged from the women’s lounge in the historic train station. “Whenever we design a space, we always like to incorporate one-of-a-kind, custom pieces,” says Shepherd.

They recycled not only architectural elements, but even found a new home for living room curtains left by the home’s previous owners. “They were blah in the living room but when we put them against the chosen dining room color, they were amazing,” explains Alex.

Heart of the home

The kitchen, originally a small utilitarian space intended for household servants, was a challenge. “We almost didn’t want to buy the house because of the sink, which was too small,” says Alex. “We gutted the whole thing.”

“The kitchen had been redone through the years, but just wasn’t functional,” Shepherd recalled, explaining that the old layout included the sink, stove and refrigerator in one corner and a peninsula that “really broke up the space…. When you walked in, it felt claustrophobic.”

The couple wanted an island despite the room’s narrow dimensions. “They really love to entertain, so the question was how can we maximize the space but also make the design feel like it had always been there,” says Shepherd.

She redid the floor plan, adding a reclaimed wood island topped with white marble salvaged from downtown’s Book Building. A door and wall were added to create a mud room and pantry near the back door. The subway tile that goes up to the ceiling has both a vintage and modern feel behind custom wood cabinetry, adding texture.

Even the hallway features repurposed elements, from the stained-glass windows in the vestibule salvaged from the Joel Landy estate, originally believed to have come from a historic Detroit church, to the unusual table created in part from a former in-pieces fireplace mantel purchased at Indian Village’s annual garage sale. “I like to call them my statement pieces,” Shepherd says. The nearby powder room features a custom stone sink fabricated from marble from the Book Cadillac.

Even though they stumbled on Shepherd’s design services, the couple has been thrilled with the results. “Once the first piece fell into place and we saw the quality and attention to detail, we decided to trust the process,” Kevin explains. “The transformation has been incredible,” Alex agrees, adding that Shepherd “does renderings, but the reality is even better.”

Work in progress

They are wrapping up the renovation’s second phase, which includes converting the one-time lower-level laundry room into a speakeasy. And not just any speakeasy — one lined with paneling that once graced the carriage house at the Whitney mansion, now a restaurant, in downtown Detroit. “It’s been a fun project,” says Shepherd. “I love going over there and seeing how the it has evolved. I feel like I’m witnessing their family growing.”

“We’re still adding,” the couple says of the home’s ongoing evolution. “We have a one-year-old, so the house is a work in progress. We plan on living here until we move to the nursing home.”

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: See how this 1917 home blends history with modern style