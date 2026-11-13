Simple ways to brighten your home this winter

Now that darkness comes early once again, your interiors can start to feel a little dreary. Still, you can lighten and brighten your rooms and your mood with accents like candles and lamps.

Other seasonal updates, such as colorful lampshades and various LED lightbulbs, can get you through the winter months.

Reflective surfaces like mirrors and clear glass can maximize light and expand your space in a visual sense. Mirrored furniture and accessories might include side tables and picture frames.

Acrylic organizers like trays and book stands also have a lighter feel. Neutral shades can do the same, like white walls or a paler palette that includes warm colors, such as caramel and other subtle tones.

Even though many people add layers during the fall and winter months with cozy components like blankets and throws, this can also be a good time to edit your rooms. For every new piece you introduce, you might try to remove one for better balance.

Whenever possible, window treatments can be completely or partially open to maximize the light that still remains.

Whimsical pieces like a frog figure on a barstool with a glass of wine that our daughter brought back from Puerto Rico have a lighthearted feel. A little humor could make the darkness more tolerable for you and your guests.

Happy hues can also help you win the winter battle, like the yellow art and accents that found their way into our home over the years and never fail to maintain their cheerful tone.

Strategic placement can also support the cause with simple additions like fun wall hooks with animal characters, such as rabbits and owls that strike a lighter note near your front door.

Natural elements like the wood boxes and woven baskets found around my home also add a warm touch during the colder months.

Our kitchen and bathrooms happen to be mostly neutral, but colorful accents that include dishes and towels add a playful feel to these utilitarian spaces.

Entertaining essentials can head in a similar direction, such as runners and placemats that lighten or brighten the table.

Greenery can perk up any space, whether you prefer real plants or artificial varieties. You can also combine the two in your rooms.

Neutral or colorful accent rugs lighten dark wood floors, while a new doormat can set the tone for your home.

When it comes to decorative elements, silver and gold decor add a little shimmer and shine to your environment.

Since we cannot control the darkness when it comes, we might as well accept it and carve out a cozy spot to pursue some favorite pastimes.

As someone recently told me, you can flip your mindset to romanticize the dark, which could mean a dimly lit dinner or any other peaceful scenario that lets you embrace the situation.

The same person also said to head outside to get any sunshine you can to boost your brain chemistry, even if that means five minutes each day. Both approaches appeal to me.

Jeanine Matlow is a Metro Detroit interior decorator turned freelance writer specializing in stories about interior design. You can reach her at jeaninematlow@earthlink.net.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Simple ways to brighten your home this winter