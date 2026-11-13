Cannas (or canna lilies) can be the mainstay of a flower garden. They are in a group of plants called tender bulbs or summer-flowering bulbs, which include dahlias and gladiolus.

These tender plants do not survive winter in our hardiness zone. People either leave them to freeze over winter and buy new ones in the spring. Or, some gardeners prefer to dig them up and save them indoors over winter.

Canna bulbs are actually rhizomes, not true bulbs. Tough and easy to handle, they are a good choice for beginner gardeners.

Saving cannas is helped along when the tops are killed by frost. The sudden killing of the foliage sends a signal to the underground rhizomes, stimulating their outer skin, called the epidermis, to toughen up. This protects the inner parts of the roots from damage and slows down moisture loss.

Normally, our cannas would have been dug weeks ago with the first frost. Our extended warm autumn has delayed the needed frost. So, even though it is late in the season, it is not too late to dig your cannas for storage.

Some gardeners leave the frost-killed stalks in place for a few days before cutting them down. Others prefer to cut them down right away. Or some gardeners leave the stalks attached during digging. Either before or after digging, cut the stalks to about three or four inches long. Label them now as they are dug up.

Use a garden fork to dig rhizomes. Dig about six to eight inches away from the stalk. Shove the tines all the way down and pry back slightly. Continue all the way around the plant, loosening the soil. Then pry the entire clump out of the ground. In sandy soil, the roots give way easily. In dense soil, it will take more prying to get them out without damaging them. Cannas can double in size over one season.

Remove the biggest lumps of soil from the rhizomes without scraping them.

Let dry for a few hours or even days in a spot where they won’t freeze, which helps toughen the epidermis further.

Store the rhizomes in a loose, barely moist medium such as peat moss, sawdust, wood shavings, straw or shredded paper. This keeps the rhizomes separated from each other and moderates moisture loss during storage.

Use containers such as plastic tubs, trash containers or cardboard boxes. Cardboard boxes work well because the closed top flaps allow some air exchange. Do not store in plastic bags. Rhizomes will rot with too much moisture.

Place the whole clump into your container, making sure it is surrounded on all sides by medium. Put the cover back on loosely and label with the variety name.

Keep them around 40 to 50 degrees F and do not let them freeze. Check once a month to make sure they are not rotting or getting too dry.

Even now, the garden soil is still warm enough that your canna rhizomes are in good shape for storing. So why not give it a whirl?

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Delayed frost allows extra time to dig canna lily rhizomes for storage