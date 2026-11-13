Westland Winter Book Sale is ready for book lovers

Stock up on books for the long winter or pick up affordable gifts for the holidays at the Friends of the Westland Public Library Winter Book Sale from Nov. 20-22. The sale will be held at the Westland Public Library, 6123 Central City Parkway, in Westland. Hours are 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon-3 p.m. on Sunday. Members are invited to attend a special preview sale on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 3-6 p.m. Shoppers can enjoy crafts and Christmas books for 25 cents, children’s books for 10 cents to $1, or fill a bag on Sunday for $5. All proceeds from the sale support the library program. Visit westlandlibrary.org.

Greektown Holiday Market offers unique gifts and more

Kick off the holiday season and enjoy Detroit’s Greektown at the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership Shop Small Holiday Market, scheduled for 1-7 p.m. Nov. 28–29. Shop local, discover unique gifts and enjoy everything the neighborhood has to offer. The indoor market will feature local small businesses and vendors offering handmade goods, specialty products and one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. Visitors can also enjoy a special appearance by Santa Claus on Nov. 28 from 4–7 p.m., making it a fun holiday outing for families. The market will be held on the first floor of the Hollywood Casino and is part of the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership’s broader holiday celebration, encouraging shoppers to support small businesses while exploring the neighborhood's restaurants, shops and local businesses. Visit greektowndetroit.org/calendar/shop-small-holiday-market.

New options for Hanukkah and beyond

Looking to update your holiday table before Hanukkah (Dec. 4-Dec. 27) this year or find meaningful gifts for design lovers on your list? According to a press release, Tchotchke, a modern Judaica brand, “brings playful shapes, unexpected color and a fresh perspective to meaningful traditions.” Founded by husband-and-wife duo Adam Paskow (an industrial designer) and Anna Paskow (a brand strategist), Tchotchke creates pieces made to be part of a celebration and displayed long after it’s over. Items include candlesticks, Kiddush cups, menorahs and more. The company’s “fresh take on Judaica offers a way to honor the rituals you grew up with while making them part of the home and life you’re building today,” according to a press release. Visit tchotchke.com.

Soul Studio Holiday Market offers handcrafted gifts

Get a jump on your holiday list and find one-of-a-kind gifts at the Soul Studio Holiday Market on Sunday, Nov. 22. At the market, Friendship Circle’s Vera and Joseph Dresner Soul Studio in West Bloomfield Township will offer unique, handcrafted holiday gifts created by talented adults with special needs. According to a press release, “From beautiful ceramics and colorful woven creations to decorative pieces and original artwork, Soul Studio offers shoppers an opportunity to purchase meaningful, one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting a mission of creativity, inclusion and empowerment.” Hours are from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Friendship Circle's Farber Center in West Bloomfield, 5586 Drake Road. Shoppers can browse original artwork, meet the artists, participate in a mosaic activity and enjoy a festive hot chocolate station. Soul Studio provides adults with special needs a supportive environment to explore their artistic talents, develop creative skills and gain recognition for their work. Visit friendshipcircle.org/locations/soul_gallery.

Simply Unique Market wraps up the season Nov. 14

Wrap up the season and support hundreds of small businesses at the last Simply Unique Market of the Year, scheduled Nov. 14 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Warren. Each market features more than 100 handcrafters, artisans, boutiques, and food trucks, plus entertainment, and is held rain or shine. Pick up gifts for others on your list or yourself or bring the kids to see Santa. The last market will take place at the Macomb Community College, 14500 12 Mile in Warren. Visit simplyuniquemarket.com.

— Khristi Zimmeth

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Welcome Mat: Find unique holiday gifts at these Michigan markets