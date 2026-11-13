Homeownership involves managing stress.

It seems there is always something that needs repair or maintenance, and the wise person anticipates most of these issues and budgets accordingly.

One issue we can reasonably anticipate is periodic power outages.

We have become wonderfully dependent on the availability of a steady stream of electricity to provide safety, security, comfort, and peace of mind.

In the absence of power, stress is elevated as we deal with sump pumps that are not removing water from the basement, refrigerators that no longer properly cool the expensive foods stored in them, lights that won’t illuminate, security cameras that are darkened, and furnaces that are not providing the warmth we have become accustomed to.

There is a solution that can add value not only to the living experience but can reduce stress in times of difficulty and add value to the asset we call “home.”

Standby power generators have come of age since Michael Faraday’s discovery of electromagnetic induction in 1831, and the conversion of mechanical energy into electrical energy has slowly progressed with Nikola Tesla’s alternating current, AC, generators and General Electric’s first commercial AC supply from their Pearl Street Station in 1882 created an electrical grid.

In the 1900s, portable generators powered by gasoline or diesel saw steady employment on jobsites and, in the 1930s, Kohler’s electric plant provided power as a dedicated backup system for the famous Wenonah Lodge.

The idea of having a permanent alternative power supply quickly caught on with large concerns like factories, hospitals, and telecommunication hubs.

But it wasn’t until the past two decades that innovations like voltage regulation, automatic transfer switches and dedicated technological improvements created a system that homeowners could afford and depend on.

Today, we are told that nearly six percent of homeowners in the US have chosen professional installation of a permanent, stand-by generator, and it may add 2% to 3% to the value of a property.

Installation of a stand-by power generation system allows homeowners to maintain a somewhat normal life during an electrical disruption.

Consider all of the things we depend upon electricity for.

Appliances like the freezer and refrigerator may contain hundreds of dollars’ worth of food we have already purchased.

Being able to depend on the sump pump to keep groundwater from flooding the space beneath our floors is a huge consideration as is the current that connects and operates our smoke and CO detectors in the home.

How important is it to have the power needed to operate the air conditioning in July or the furnace in February?

Many people are working from home now, so it is critical to have a dependable electrical source for computers, routers and Wi-Fi networks.

Home security, from lighting needs to cameras, and operation of needed medical devices are all concerns when considering a dependable source of power.

A professionally sized and installed generator will engage the power in an outage will protecting those downline from your home by disconnecting the main breaker. In addition, it will automatically test itself periodically and the companies we refer can provide remote monitoring to assure peak performance and needed routine maintenance.

A couple of caveats should be noted. While Generac has become a very popular and well-known brand, there are many other good machines on the market, so shop great providers to consider other issues like monitoring, length and scope of warranty, and certification and training provided by the manufacturer or other related organizations.

Just a few years ago, it was common to size the unit to only operate specific pieces of equipment as a way to save money on the install, but improvements in the equipment and the competitive nature of the market have made it a great value to look at a whole-house system.

The truth is that most units are sized to start the AC condenser, which requires a lot of power to begin operations.

Do not purchase the unit from a retailer who then has to find a subcontract installer.

It is normally a far greater value to purchase from the installing retailer, who will also provide all warranty, monitoring, and maintenance.

Look to the Insideoutsideguys.com for several great businesses that can provide a total package for your backup power needs.

Going into the cooler months is a great time to consider this gift for you, your loved ones, and your home.

Listen to the Inside Outside Guys every Saturday and Sunday on AM 760-WJR from 10 a.m.-noon or contact us at insideoutsideguys.com.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Is a standby generator worth the cost for your home?