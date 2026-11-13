“I saw an identical one in red displayed at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island several years ago,” Michael Feldman said of the glass piece he recently brought to the Michigan Design Center for appraisal. The one he brought has been in the family for years. “It was a wedding present to my parents in 1947 in Detroit.”

Appraiser Brian Thomczek examined the piece at the recent event and gave him and others in attendance additional information. “They were sold in sets and often used as mantel decorations,” he explained. He identified the piece as an example of Bohemian glass. “Unfortunately, the glass prisms get chipped over time.”

He said Feldman’s piece dates to the 1930s and 1940s, saying that “it is a nice example of the style.”

But what is Bohemian glass?

According to the Journal of Antiques and Collectibles (journalofantiques.com), “Bohemian glass refers to decorative glass produced in the historic region of Bohemia, now part of the Czech Republic. Known for its clarity, rich color, and intricate cutting or engraving, Bohemian glass has been prized across Europe since the 17th century.” The site goes on to explain that glass production in the area dates to the Middle Ages, but was especially active from the 17th through 19th centuries, when local artisans became renowned for developing a glass that included potash and lime and “rivaled Venetian crystal in clarity and strength.”

Thomczek went on to explain that the pieces represent output from one of Europe’s many glassmaking centers and that pieces were widely exported. Common elements include engraved decoration, gilded surfaces and colored overlays. Colors such as ruby red, emerald and cobalt blue were among the most popular and are still collected today.

Those interested in learning more about the glassmaking tradition and how to identify Bohemian glass can learn more at mayfairgallery.com/blog/bohemian-glass-history-europes-treasured crystal/, which includes other information, including the fact that the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles includes 43 Bohemian glass chandeliers installed during the reign of Louis XV.

Feldman’s piece isn’t that old, but is still a good example of the style. Thomczek said there were some condition issues, but it could be restored if he wanted to keep it in the family. Because he has only one, he valued it at $150 to $175.

“If you had two, these could easily command $300 to $500 at auction,” he added.

Appraisal Alert:

It’s that time again! We are in the process of scheduling our next appraisal sessions in downtown Detroit and Troy. If you would like to be considered for a free appraisal and the chance to be featured in the column, send a photo of what you would like appraised and what you know about it to trashortreas@aol.com. We will be in touch with event dates and more information if you are selected for a spot.

About this item

Item: Bohemian Glass

Owned by: Michael Feldman

Appraised by: Brian Thomczek

Estimated value: $150 to $175 at auction

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: What is that family heirloom really worth today?