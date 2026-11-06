We have some very astute readers, and we love to hear their opinions on the issues that we opine on. Today, we hear from reader Paul Doveinis of Sterling Heights, who is a three-time Trump voter. But he is disappointed in the president, and nails the reason so many people feel the same way. Trump, he says, sees a different America than the one most Americans live in. Read his letter, and here's how you can submit one of your own.

Who's to blame?

Dennis Lennox asks the question Republicans will have to answer if the party hopes to come back from the epic defeat it suffered on Tuesday. Who's to blame?

What's it mean?

What does Abdul El-Sayed's win in the Michigan Senate race signify about the new political reality in America?

ETC.

It was all about Iran, writes Douglas MacKinnon.

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This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Nolan Out Loud: Trump's reality isn't America's reality