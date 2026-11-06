Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: UM, MSU straining to get up for Brutal Backyard Brother Brawl

DETROIT — So we’re gonna do this anyway, for no good reason? We’re gonna split the state out of habit and spite, summon past grievances and get all frothy again, huh?

If we’re still doing this, we’re gonna need some help. If we want to tout Michigan-Michigan State as the biggest rivalry in the entire Washtenaw-Ingham County corridor, we need to see some stakes. And no, not the little tent stake a Michigan player planted in the Spartan Stadium turf 12 years ago, right before the Wolverines laid down and got flattened.

It’s gotten so nasty with all the taunts and Tunnel Tussles, some suggested the rivalry needed to take a break. Maybe this is it, a pause for the cause, with two first-time head coaches, dozens of first-time players and no real identity for either team, other than their stubborn reluctance to score touchdowns.

I’m not saying there’s little buzz for this one. I’m just saying bragging rights have been downgraded to nagging rights. I’m saying you’ll have to dive deep into the Internet to find the game on one of those streaming services with all the schmaltzy shows that no one watches.

For the rest of the nation, it’s the biggest college football weekend of the year, with six top-25 showdowns. There’s No. 1 Miami against No. 4 Notre Dame, a rivalry once billed as “Convicts-vs.-Catholics” during less enlightened times. Heck, they don’t even let Florida and Georgia play in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party anymore because it supposedly encouraged people to drink too many outdoor cocktails and tragically morph into Florida Man.

Another huge one Saturday is No. 7 BYU facing No. 3 Utah, historically called the Holy War. The rivalry never meant much nationally until the Mormon-based schools inexplicably got good at football. Perhaps former Ute Kyle Whittingham can bring a taste of that passion to Ann Arbor on Saturday night, when Michigan (5-3) and MSU (2-6) wage their own Holey War, with gaping holes in their rosters.

UM-MSU doesn’t have a rivalry nickname other than the “Brutal Backyard Big Brother/Little Brother Brawl.” The trophy is a four-foot wooden statue of Paul Bunyan with an ax between his legs, because someone always has an ax to grind. Whatever they paid the Bunyan family to desecrate their legendary lumberjack, it wasn’t enough.

Controversy follows the bearded oaf everywhere. In folklore, Paul was accompanied by Babe the Blue Ox, which is how the state’s Blue Wall was formed (little-known fact!). Blue dominated for quite a while, until Green hired a couple good coaches and stuffed Blue in their lockers. They rarely meet with national implications, and Michigan has made a mockery of it winning the past four by a cumulative 133-44.

It’s usually more about Axes and Oxes (sic) than Xs and Os, and this year is no different. Whittingham is still learning, although he quickly identified this as the Spartans’ “Super Bowl,” although it’s usually more like an NFC wild-card game, at best. For the Wolverines, it’s their Punch Bowl — looks refreshing but deviously spiked to leave a vicious hangover.

Fans are so desperate for spicy sparring, they seized upon Whittingham’s admission that MSU was UM’s “second most important rivalry” behind The Ohio. He actually was being generous. By last count, the Spartans have slipped below Western Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Iowa, Rutgers, UTEP and the NCAA.

It’s been a rough debut here for Whittingham and MSU’s Pat “Fitz” Fitzgerald. Whitz’s former program, Utah, is undefeated without him. Fitz’s former program, Northwestern, has politely vacated the Big Ten’s unfinished basement to let MSU move in and share a bunkbed with Maryland. He did bring one cherished Northwestern tradition with him, losing six straight games in excruciating fashion.

While conducting hilarious gong-show coaching auditions the past few years, the Spartans have gone 9-32 in the Big Ten, spending approximately $45 million per conference victory. That nearly matches what Michigan pays in legal fees per semester.

Fans demand the schools hire someone like Curt Cignetti, who came from James Madison and turned Indiana around. Or someone like Bob Chesney, who came from James Madison and turned UCLA around. My advice to UM and MSU: Hire someone actually named James Madison and be done with it already.

Whitz and Fitz are taking crash courses on the rivalry’s history and traditions. In my long-standing role as objective arbiter and fabricator, I sat the coaches down for a quick quiz:

Wojo: Whitz, you first. What’s the relevance of the Michigan Stadium tunnel in this rivalry?

Whitz: “Oh, I know this one. It’s the long, narrow access point for the band to come on the field.”

Fitz: “Ha! Let me take this. It’s a creepy cavern where the enemy lurks. Extremely dangerous, but nothing a well-timed helmet swing can’t solve!”

Wojo: OK, let’s get more game-specific. When I say, “Trouble with the Snap,” what do you think?

Whitz: “I think that’s what my grandkids say when they get bad messages on Snapchat.”

Fitz: “It’s what happens when your arrogant coach doesn’t kill the clock and sends some Aussie punter out to drop the ball and create the greatest act of divine justice in football history! That’s what I’ve been told.”

Wojo: Tell me about your quarterback situations?

Whitz: “Well, this freshman kid Tommy Carr is looking pretty good and working real hard, and he’ll show up to practice on time once he gets his driver’s license. We almost beat Indiana, too.”

Fitz: “I couldn’t tell you the names of our quarterbacks if you gave me their initials and uniform numbers. God’s truth.”

As always, this game will be decided in the muddy trenches, in the dark tunnel, and on the unhinged message boards. Don’t throw out the record books — it’s a $500 littering fine in eco-friendly Ann Arbor — and don’t turn away until the last second expires. I mean, the very last second. MSU is expected to bring noted clock-ologist Spartan Bob to the Big Ten booth to slowly count “One Mississippi, two Mississ-iss-ippi, three Mississ-iss-iss-ippi,” if needed to counter UM’s secret timing devices.

Pick: Michigan 31-13

The picks

▶ Miami at Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish remain quite upset they lost to Miami 27-24 in the opener last year and were bypassed for the playoff. Now they can’t believe people are harping on one piddlin’ loss to BYU three weeks ago. The Hurricanes are 8-0 and No. 1, and it doesn’t take a Mensa member to see they’ve played smarter since quarterback Darian Mensah arrived. Pick: Notre Dame, 30-28

▶ Oregon at Ohio State: The Buckeyes (6-2) are outside the playoff bracket at the moment, which seems very unfair. After getting pounded by USC, Ryan Day couldn’t understand how anyone is expected to win with an unproven backup. Stanford quarterback Davis Warren, formerly of Michigan, would like a word. Pick: Jeremiah Smith, 27-17

▶ UCLA at Minnesota: The Bruins are 8-0 since hiring their own James Madison protégé, but that pipeline might be drying up. James Madison’s current coach is Billy Napier, who was 22-23 at Florida before getting promoted to JMU. The Gophers are 5-3 and still in Big Ten contention despite dropping a heartbreaker to Indiana, the defending champs who now arrogantly wait until overtime to win every game. Pick: UCLA, 23-20

▶ Alabama at LSU: The Crimson Tide are 6-2 and ranked fifth, confirming what we’ve long suspected, that they’ll be the first 6-6 team to make the playoff. Kalen DeBoer is a pedestrian 26-10 at Alabama, and if he loses this one to Evil Lane Kiffin, he might have to search through his old sportscoats to find Michigan’s business card. Pick: LSU, 34-27

BYU at Utah: Preparing for a top-10 matchup, the 8-0 Utes have two major concerns. It’s a 10 a.m. kickoff in Salt Lake City, which is usually when students are just getting back from the bars (haha I’m kidding!). Also, first-year head coach Morgan Scalley is diligently monitoring his phone to avoid calls from the 734 area code. Pick: Utah, 31-21

Bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

@bobwojnowski

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: UM, MSU straining to get up for Brutal Backyard Brother Brawl