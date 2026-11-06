Benson, Democrats to lead a Michigan stuck in economic neutral | Howes

The last time Michigan Democrats won at least 86 seats in the state Legislature was 48 years ago.

But it's not 1978 — when Detroit's Big Three automakers loomed still largely unchallenged by foreign rivals in their backyard, when the United Auto Workers approached its all-time high of 1.5 million members, when per capita income and other markers of economic heft were among the highest in the nation.

None of that is true anymore. The Michigan that Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson and her fellow Democrats will be expected to lead come January is poorer, less educated, slower-growing economically and improving more slowly than many rival states. That's especially true compared to go-go southern (and would-be auto-producing) states such as Georgia, the Carolinas and even perhaps Mississippi, which trended Blue in this week's midterm elections.

The challenge facing Benson and her incoming majority is immense: Fourth grade reading scores over the past 27 years — surpassed now by Mississippi — have slipped to 44th nationwide from 16th, according to data compiled by Business Leaders for Michigan from government statistics. Educational attainment is improving but still lagging other states. Labor force participation is declining. Michigan's real median household income slid to 35th nationwide in 2024 from ninth in 1999. And per capita income has dropped to 40th nationwide, down from 16th just 25 years ago.

The numbers and what they say about Michigan's ability to compete (or not) for investment, jobs and talent cannot be overstated. Benson & Co. may not be preparing to take office in the middle of an officially declared crisis, but they're inheriting one nonetheless. And they will be — should be — judged by how effectively they can reverse the mediocrity left by eight years of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and both parties in the Legislature.

Theirs is a mostly dismal record marked by such big misses as Ford Motor Co.'s record investments in Kentucky and Tennessee, unrealized deals like Gotion Inc. in west Michigan and financial scandal tied to the Michigan Economic Development Corp. that undermined confidence in state economic development efforts ultimately accountable to the governor's office.

Whatever partisans may see in the arc connecting the last, big Democratic majorities of '78 to the one coming in January, the relative economic weaknesses between then and now are not the same. The state's efforts over the intervening decades to fill voids created by automotive contraction succeeded only partly, complicated by fierce competition from foreign rivals operating in the United States.

Michigan's hometown auto industry is smaller, more regional and less global than it was in 1978 — before Japanese rivals Toyota and Honda made historic investments in Kentucky and Ohio. Those moves brought a new era of competition that claimed big chunks of Big Three market share and delivered a generation of plant closures and job cuts.

Now, amid a historic Blue Tsunami that carried Michigan Democrats to complete political control of state government, the automakers' Washington lobbyist is seeking to permanently ban Chinese vehicles from the rich U.S. market. The ask amounts to explicit admission that smaller, more nimble and better-managed Detroit automakers have concluded they can't compete with a Chinese automotive juggernaut already operating in neighboring Mexico and, soon, Canada.

"It's not 1978 anymore," said Glenn Stevens, executive director of the Detroit Regional Chamber's MichAUTO automotive unit. "They're inheriting a government and a state that is struggling to compete. You can't think like 1978 or '98 or 2008 or last year. We have got to lean into the future. We want things to stay the same, and it can't be that way."

He added: "If you do not understand that, and understand how fast things are moving, how fast the Chinese are moving, how fast AI is changing things — if you don't understand that, we're going to be left in the dust. Getting real change and affecting real change is going to be ... really difficult."

Partisans uninterested in seeking consensus with the other side don't help. Look at Michigan over roughly the last 25 years, as administrations, Republican and Democrat, presided nobly over a generally downward slope. Most reforms instituted by one incumbent (think economic development strategies or a right-to-work law) were unwound by the next.

This is among the key challenges facing Benson and her incoming administration: Setting a strategic course for, say economic development, staffing it with a team that can execute plans and building a culture that treats would-be job-creating investors like customers, not irritants perceived to be prosecuting a political agenda.

The new governor and the Democratic majorities in the state House and Senate "are going to be facing some serious challenges," said Patrick Anderson, CEO of the East Lansing-based Anderson Economic Group. "No. 1, to some degree, they're not going to have Donald Trump to kick around much longer. No. 2, our auto footprint — although very sound — is threatened not only by other manufacturers in the United States ... (but) now by low-cost Chinese EVs that essentially are being dumped here in North America at prices that are probably under the production cost."

Probably so. But reckoning with competitive threats and weaknesses requires first acknowledging them and, second, possessing the maturity to seek help — some of which may be hard to accept for special interests who helped deliver Benson to the governor's office.

It's past time to break the cycle and acknowledge that the state that put America on wheels and rode that momentum to economic leadership for years has mostly dithered as rival states pass us by. The CEOs of Michigan's top companies know it, as some look for talent in Texas and Palo Alto. UAW leaders know it because they track investment. And Benson knows it, too.

daniel.howes@detroitnews.com

@DanielHowesTDN

Daniel Howes is senior editor/business & columnist for The Detroit News.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Benson, Democrats to lead a Michigan stuck in economic neutral | Howes