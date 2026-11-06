Hazel Park school board leadership change looms after election loss

The balance of power and leadership on the Hazel Park school board is poised to shift in the wake of the Nov. 3 election results.

While Board President Bev Hinton won reelection Nov. 3, Vice President Debra Laframboise lost her bid to stay on the board.

Hinton and Laframboise have been two of four votes in the majority on the seven-member board that sought to oust the district's former superintendent and quickly installed a former Taylor Public Schools superintendent in her place without a search process.

Newcomer Jason Hodgson, a parent with two children in the Oakland County district and one who graduated in 2024, won a seat on the board. He tallied the second highest number of votes in the race behind incumbent board member Monica Rattee, who has heavily criticized the board's leadership.

With three seats up for election, Rattee received 24% of the vote, followed by Hodgson with about 19% and Hinton with 17%. Laframboise came in fourth with just over 16% of the vote.

Hinton and Laframboise did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

On Facebook, Hinton posted a thank you to the community.

"I am so honored that you once again supported me to continue to serve you for the next four years," Hinton said. "I am truly grateful for the trust the Hazel Park Community has placed in me!"

Laframboise also posted on social media after her loss.

"I want to thank all those who have supported me in my time on the board and in my campaigning," she said. "I hope the district can continue to move forward and not take steps backwards. I will continue to work for the students of Hazel Park!"

Hodgson, a master plumber, said he ran for school board because of the actions the board's leadership had taken in the last two years. He said the board focused too much on ousting the superintendent and not on improving the schools or the district's financial situation.

"I have been pretty vocal in my opposition to how things are going," Hodgson said.

Hodgson said he would never promise a loyalty to voting with or against a majority, but said he believed his election represented a shift in the balance of power on the board. Noting he will be one of seven votes, he said he believed a change in board leadership was warranted.

"I think it does mean that we will have a little more openness, a little more clarity," Hodgson said. "I have been opposed to a lot of things the other four have done."

Rattee said she was honored to have received the most votes, but was also impressed by the overall high voter turnout in the city. She said she felt the community has noticed what has happened over the last two years and was pushing back with their votes.

"They need a change, they need us to move forward and make the right decisions on things," Rattee said.

The four-member board majority last week voted to install Griff Mills as its permanent superintendent without conducting a search. Mills has been serving as the interim for four months, since the same board majority put its last superintendent, Amy Wilcox, on leave in July.

But the other three board members said they had no opportunity to vet Mills, who left Taylor after a poor evaluation and a separation agreement valued at $229,000, according to records obtained by The Detroit News.

A vote on Mills' contract is still pending. The board is next scheduled to meet on Nov. 9.

jpignolet@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Hazel Park school board leadership change looms after election loss