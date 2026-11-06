Is your home wasting energy? Why you need an audit

Great idea! A Christmas gift for you and your home. A professional energy audit.

What?

All homeowners find themselves caught in a mild dilemma this time of year.

On Monday, you are cooling your home because the temperature spiked upward to 75 degrees, then fell by Thursday to the 40s, forcing you to set the thermostat to “heat.”

Ideally, each BTU of heating or cooling energy we pay for would result in an equal amount of retained comfort in the home, but our homes tend to be thermally inefficient, wasting energy at every turn from air through gaps and cracks, heat passing through the thermal envelope, and low-efficiency appliances.

Why not bring in a pro to analyze your home, like your annual physical, to discover weak and strong points and places where you might improve the building’s performance?

A systematic approach to energy conservation may also prevent costly damage to a structure when scattershot solutions are pursued.

There are various levels of assessments that can be performed, from a free, utility-sponsored audit to a comprehensive examination by a trained professional.

We are going to discuss the second of those two because we believe every building owner can benefit from the experience both in terms of the property performance and needed upgrades, and from the information gleaned that will make us wiser regarding the “how” of comfort and energy conservation.

Several decades ago, The Inside Guys became one of the first Home Energy Raters in Michigan, long before most people recognized the need for such analysis. Even today, many are either not familiar with the process or still unaware of the dynamics involved in air, moisture, and temperature movement in a building.

One believer is Amistee Air Duct Cleaning and Insulation, a Michigan company headquartered in Novi. They have pursued and obtained several designations, one of which is Home Energy Auditor.

During a two-three hour assessment, utility bills from the past year are examined to determine historic use and consumption.

That is followed by a visual inspection of the premises to discover obvious issues like pipe or wire penetrations through walls or gaps around windows and doors.

A blower door test is then conducted during which the home is subjected to a small negative pressure. This is intended to accelerate all air leaks in the building envelope to determine how tight or loose the house is through what we call air-changes-per-hour, ACH.

ACH indicates how frequently a building literally leaks all its conditioned air through gaps and cracks. Many existing homes test at five to 15 ACH. Think about that. You pay to condition the inside air only to have it leak out of the building to be replaced by unconditioned air from outdoors! Five to 15 times every hour of every day.

A tight building, by definition, will have a maximum of three ACH.

Infrared thermal imaging is also employed in the diagnosis to help determine thermal weak spots in the walls, ceilings, and floors where inadequate insulation may allow for constant exchange of heat to the outdoors.

Combustion safety testing is a part of the examination. Appliances that backdraft into the living space can create health hazards for occupants. Something as seemingly simple as a smoke stick may help to determine that exhaust gases are not rising through dedicated chimneys and exiting the home.

Also included in the audit is duct leakage testing. Older buildings may lose up to 40% of the air conditioning system output to leaks in the duct system. Simply stated, such leaks may prevent conditioned air from reaching specific rooms in the home.

A comprehensive Home Energy Audit will help the examiner discover where a building is wasting energy and suggest improvements to limit such waste and provide greater comfort.

For a minor dollar and time investment, we can learn a lot about how our home is functioning and discover ways to improve it.

Even though some needed improvements, like insulation, may require an owner investment, the payback on such expenditures tends to be only a few years while the benefit lives as long as the home.

The written report obtained at the conclusion of the audit will help an owner to budget needed improvements over time while adding comfort and value to the living experience.

Once again, the answer to your building questions and concerns can be found every day at Insideoutsideguys.com.

Listen to the Inside Outside Guys every Saturday and Sunday on AM 760-WJR from 10 a.m.-noon or contact us at insideoutsideguys.com.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Is your home wasting energy? Why you need an audit