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Michigan
Benson, Democrats inherit a Michigan stuck in economic neutral | Howes
By Chris Rizk,8 days ago
Good morning!
Here's what we're watching today:
- The Parade Company unveiling a new float to celebrate its 100th anniversary this Thanksgiving
We filed these stories Thursday that did not make the morning newspaper or e-paper:
- Vegas forward Connelly late goal sinks Wings
- Jack White nominated for entry into Songwriters Hall of Fame
- El-Sayed gets the bobblehead treatment after historic win
- Trump ally Matt Hall won't lead Michigan House GOP after losing majority
- Michigan's Lisa McClain faces challengers for GOP leadership post in Congress
Most read stories you might have missed Thursday:
- Kevin Adell's Hollywood cars imperiled by $62.2M debt and bankruptcy
- How Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan's historic U.S. Senate race
- Jack Campbell's family story: College sweethearts, marriage and baby
- Dylan Larkin banner taken down at Little Caesars Arena
- 97.1 The Ticket hosts clash on the air after Jack Campbell's injury
Among our advice columnists, retired Michigan couple feel used by adult children when it comes to gifts and expenses in Dear Abby; find Dr. Roach here.
Sincerely,
Chris Rizk
This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Benson, Democrats inherit a Michigan stuck in economic neutral | Howes