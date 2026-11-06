Good morning!

Here's what we're watching today:

The Parade Company unveiling a new float to celebrate its 100th anniversary this Thanksgiving

We filed these stories Thursday that did not make the morning newspaper or e-paper:

Most read stories you might have missed Thursday:

Among our advice columnists, retired Michigan couple feel used by adult children when it comes to gifts and expenses in Dear Abby; find Dr. Roach here.

Sincerely,

Chris Rizk

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Benson, Democrats inherit a Michigan stuck in economic neutral | Howes