Good morning!

For much of our 153-year history, The Detroit News has spent part of the holidays helping those in need. This year, once again, we need your help!

All we ask is that you vote for one or more of these 10 local charitable organizations that have a chance to win $20,000 in our annual Cheer for Charity contest.

You may recall that The News played a pivotal role in the creation of the Old Newsboys Goodfellows Fund of Detroit in 1914, which continues to ensure there's "No Kiddie Without a Christmas."

More recently, when I first arrived at The News in 2000, a small army of newsroom staffers spent weeks huddled away working on "Helping Hands," a program that paired needy families with those willing to buy gifts for them.

The program lasted 26 years. It ended earlier this century, however, when leaders at The News determined that instead of running a competing charity, we might better serve the community by using our voice and reach to help charitable organizations that are already running.

The Detroit News Holiday Cheer for Charity is back for its 10th year! This year's campaign features 10 Metro Detroit nonprofits competing for the chance to win a $20,000 grand prize.

Readers can support their favorite organization by voting once a day through Nov. 16 at detroitnews.com/cheer2026. The five organizations receiving the most votes will advance to the final round.

The final donation round runs from Nov. 30 through Dec. 14, during which time supporters can contribute to the five finalists through FundRazr. Each organization keeps 100% of the donations it raises, and the nonprofit that raises the most will receive an additional $20,000 grand prize from The Detroit News. Cast your daily vote and help make a difference for a local nonprofit this holiday season!

Regards,

Gary Miles ∣ Editor and Publisher ∣ gmiles@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Helping during the holidays