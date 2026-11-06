A man was swept into a turbulent Lake Superior on Thursday, Nov. 5, while standing on an outcropping in Marquette in the Upper Peninsula.

The man, whose identity wasn’t disclosed, was at the Black Rocks at Presque Isle Park, police said. The incident was reported at 2:53 p.m., police said. Emergency personnel who responded weren't able to spot the man.

UPDATE: Body of man swept into Lake Superior found, police say

A search couldn’t be immediately conducted because of the hazardous lake conditions, said Marquette police. The search will be held once the waters subside.

Strong winds had riled up the lake, police said. It wasn't known why the man was on the rocks.

Gale warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday for the area. North winds of 20-30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and waves 11-16 feet are occurring, said the National Weather Service for Marquette.

A post on the Presque Isle Park Facebook page said hazardous conditions on Lake Superior and inclement weather, "Presque Isle Park will be closed to the public today, Thursday November 5, 2026 until further notice."

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This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Man swept into Lake Superior at Black Rocks in Presque Isle Park in U.P.