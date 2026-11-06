Vegas late goal sinks Red Wings 2-1

DETROIT — Some losses during a long NHL season will sting a bit more than others, and this one is going to definitely be one of those.

Vegas forward Trevor Connelly scored at 18 minutes 18 seconds of the third period Thursday, Nov. 5, his seventh goal, giving Vegas a 2-1 victory over the Wings.

Connelly got a feed from Jack Eichel, made a nifty move around Michael Rasmussen, and beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov with a shot off a rush.

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It was quick, sudden, and wasn't the way the Red Wings wanted to leave for an upcoming four-game road trip.

"Very disappointing," said defenseman Mortiz Seider of the defeat. "That can't be the standard of this locker room, and it's happened multiple times. We just kind of give away (goals) in the last couple minutes. That's unacceptable.

"It's too easy. They didn't have to work for those (goals) and that can't be the standard."

The Wings dropped to 7-7-3 (17 points) on the season, while Vegas went to 11-5-2 (24 points).

After no goals through two periods, mainly highlighted by fine goaltending, there were big plays in the final 20 minutes.

Anton Johansson scored at 2 minutes 2 seconds of the third period, snapping a 0-0 tie. Carter Mazur's shot from the point was tipped and went wide, caromed off the end boards back to a pinching Johansson, who slipped a shot off Hart's glove and into the net for Johansson's second goal.

"I'm going toward the post and he sent the puck," Johansson said. "It bounced good and back of the net."

But Vegas came right back to even the game. Braeden Bowman snapped a shot from the dot over Tarasov, Bowman's fourth goal, at 4:20.

Tarasov (32 saves) and Vegas goalie Carter Hart (25 saves) were outstanding throughout, frustrating the opposing teams.

Even in defeat, Tarasov supplied the Wings with another victory-worthy performance.

"He was outstanding," coach Todd McLellan said. "Early in the game (we) take two penalties in succession and it's a lot like the Tampa game (a loss) where their best players start to feel (good) and get touches and can get creative in space early in the game.

"We'll need outstanding goaltending from now to whenever we play and we've been getting it from him. Ever since he got here, even in the exhibition season, he's played extremely well. The confidence is high in him and he builds on it night after night."

McLellan felt the Wings played a positive game, in a bitter loss.

"We got out of the first period okay, played a real good second period and the third was a chess match back and forth, and unfortunately we moved a piece in the wrong spot and paid the price for it," McLellan said. "We played a pretty good game. We checked fairly well. We needed to find one (goal) probably on the power play, but we kept a Stanley Cup caliber team to one (goal) and made one mistake at the end, and it's (the puck) in the net."

Tarasov frustrated Eichel several times in the game. Tarasov stopped Eichel on a partial breakaway in the first period as Eichel skated down the slot, then with just over three minutes left in regulation time, stopped Eichel driving to the net.

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Neither team was effective on the power play, the Wings failing on two attempts and Vegas on three.

But in the big moment, with the game on the line, Vegas showed its championship pedigree.

"We have to, with our group right now, we have to evaluate ourselves against ourselves, take a look at what we're doing well and what we can fix," McLellan said. "Are we advancing our game? But playing against these high end, championship teams, is real good for us. I'm upset we lost the game, but we put a lot into that game, and we'll take some good stuff out of it and work and try to improve in the areas that we can.

"We'll fix the mistake at the end."

The Wings begin a four-game, week-long road trip Saturday in Colorado (9 p.m./DSN/97.1).

tkulfan@detroitnews.com

@tkulfan

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Vegas late goal sinks Red Wings 2-1