Gorilla photo pinned to worker's locker sparks racial harassment suit

A Southfield woman is suing her former employer, alleging she faced repeated racial harassment, including a picture of a gorilla that was pinned to her work locker.

Juanita Porter, who is Black, filed suit against WillScot, an Arizona-based modular space and portable storage company, Nov. 5 in Detroit's federal court.

Porter started working for the company in May 2025, as a construction and yard worker at its facility in Brighton, according to the complaint.

She said the harassment began during her first week on the job when a trainer allegedly asked her, “How many police officers does it take to screw a light bulb?” When Porter did not respond, the trainer added, “None because they would just get a black person and beat the black off of him and have him do it," the lawsuit states.

In July 2025, Porter's supervisor made a reference to lynchings while another coworker told her that she "could not stand … black and old" people," according to the complaint.

In August, a coworker complained about having to provide additional training for Porter, allegedly telling a supervisor "I'm not training this black b---- and she probably can't read and Imaa get that b---- fired," according to the lawsuit.

The gorilla photo

In October 2025, someone allegedly placed a picture of a gorilla on a workplace bulletin board.

Though Porter said in the lawsuit she complained to her supervisor about the racist implications of the picture, it remained on the bulletin board for several weeks and only was removed when the company needed more room to post paperwork, according to the complaint.

But on the same day the picture finally was taken down, Porter found it had been pinned to the inside of her work locker.

"The appearance of the gorilla picture inside Plaintiff's work locker made clear that the gorilla picture and racial harassment were targeted and ongoing," the complaint states.

After Porter filed verbal and written complaints about the harassment, WillScot's general manager allegedly dismissed her concerns. She alleges that the company retaliated against her, making her work outside by herself, then forcing her to transfer to another WillScot location, in Warren.

There, she was subjected to sexual harassment by her new supervisor, who suggested that she have sex with him in a worksite trailer and touched her breasts on several occasions, the complaint alleges.

She allegedly was fired on Sept. 1 after using her phone for a medical appointment. Porter acknowledged that the company prohibits workers from using their phones without permission but claims that she had obtained permission.

Porter said she has suffered damages including stress, depression and a damaged reputation, in addition to economic losses.

In addition to WillScot, Porter is suing Ultimate, a staffing company that placed her with WillScot.

"WillScot is committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and inclusive workplace," the company said in a statement "We take any concerns regarding our work environment extremely seriously. As a matter of policy, we cannot comment on pending litigation."

Ultimate did not immediately return a messages seeking comment.

Porter alleges the defendants violated Michigan's civil rights laws against disparate treatment, hostile work environments and retaliation. She's seeking an unspecified total in damages.

mreinhart@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Gorilla photo pinned to worker's locker sparks racial harassment suit