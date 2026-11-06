No. 5 Michigan stuns No. 2 UConn in historic women's basketball upset

ANN ARBOR — This is what teams that want to be great do. They schedule the best competition available, and if you’re lucky, sometimes those games are held on your home court.

No. 5 Michigan, the highest preseason ranking in program history, played tough defense and got a tremendous shooting and rebounding performance from Te'Yala Delfosse to upset No. 2 UConn, 77-66, on Thursday, Nov. 5 before 9,575 at the Crisler Center. There were 14 lead changes in what was the first top-five women’s basketball game at Michigan in school history.

"I just think it was a tremendous win for our program," Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico, in her 15th season with the program, said. "Obviously, it's super early in the season, so it's not as if we won the national championship. But we had one of the best teams in college basketball come to Ann Arbor, and were able to get that victory. That is amazing.

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"We talked about all week how, for our season-ticket holders, for our fans, for Ann Arbor, for the Block M, for the community, it would be really special if we were able to do what we did tonight. It was fun. I think we have special pieces from top to bottom. But it's one game. We got to settle in, and we got to go one game at a time and prep for the next one. But this was really special and I think it's just great for Michigan and great for Michigan women's basketball. "

The Michigan women’s basketball team has been clawing its way toward the upper echelon of the sport under Barnes Arico, and the Wolverines have been close, oh so close. They equaled a program-best Elite Eight appearance last season and scored the program's most wins. And with a core group of talented veterans, including Olivia Olson and Syla Swords, they want more this year, and what a way to start the season with an upset of a program that has won 12 national championships.

Delfosse, who made one start last season and averaged 8.7 points, led the Wolverines with 22 points and nine rebounds. Olson had 19 points and eight rebounds, Courtney Ogden had 12 and Swords scored 10. Dallas Loughridge had nine assists with one turnover for the Wolverines. Jovana Popovic led UConn with 25 points, and Sarah Strong, the National Player of the Year last season, was saddled by foul trouble and held to 13 points in 27 minutes.

"When you're in a program that has not had the kind of success that they're having right now, it's hard to get players to believe that this recruiting class will make a difference," UConn coach Geno Auriemma, in his 42nd season with the Huskies, said. "That takes a while, and you almost have to prove it first. Over the years, they've been able to bring in the kind of players that play the way (Barnes Arico) wants them to play.

"They play an aggressive style of play, and they have a team that's more than just Syla Swords and Olivia Olson. They have a really good team. It's one game for them, as well, but they put themselves in a position that, well, why can't we be a Final Four team? And that certainly wasn't the case 10 years ago. So all the credit to her and her staff."

The Wolverines, coming off their most successful season in program history, played UConn for the first time on a neutral court in Connecticut last season at the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase, and lost a close game, 72-69. So the fact Michigan was able to pull off this win should have not come as a complete surprise.

UConn opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back field goals to take a 57-55 lead before Kendall Dudley scored Michigan's first points with 8:01 left to make it 57-57. Delfosse then made back-to-back 3-pointers that electrified the home crowd as the Wolverines built a 63-57 lead before a UConn timeout with 6:43 left in the game.

"We all leaned into each other and told each other have fun," Delfosse said when asked about those two big shots. "Honestly, at the end of the day, whatever way this game goes, at least have fun in it and so that's just where I was at throughout the game."

The Wolverines built a 68-59, their largest of the game on back-to-back baskets from Olson, a 3-pointer and then a layup off a steal with 4:23 left.

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The Wolverines never looked back as UConn looked frustrated most of the final quarter Strong was in foul trouble early — Auriemma blamed himself for not being aware of her foul situation in the first quarter and regretted leaving her in when she got her third — and was never able to get a hot hand. She fouled out with 18.6 seconds left.

"It started with my three fouls," Strong said. "I had to sit out. I know I need to be there for my team, but I think from the beginning we just kind of let them do whatever they wanted to do. We didn't fight back in any way. ... I think we just weren't being aggressive (against Michigan's zone). I think we were just passing the ball around outside hoping to find an opening when we weren't making an opening. No one was flashing middle. No one was cutting. No one was attacking, so I think we made it easy on them just passing the ball around."

Auriemma was frustrated with his players for not responding when Michigan built leads.

"Michigan was way more ready from the opening tip for this game than we were," Auriemma said. "They were better organized. I think they were more disciplined. They ran their stuff. More than anything, I'm disappointed, not just at the loss — we wouldn't have scheduled the schedule that we have if we didn't anticipate there would be losses — to see how some of our players reacted when it was time to step up and make plays.

"The first quarter we had 21 points, so did that zone bother us? No. Third quarter we had 24 points. Did the zone bother us? No. So now how do you explain the second quarter and the fourth quarter? That's kind of what I'm taking away out of this (that) we don't have the ability right now to focus for a long period of time."

For Michigan, which led 35-29 at halftime, it was one win to open the season, but this one carried a huge signficance for a program knocking on the door of women's college basketball's rarefied air.

"It certainly feels like a statement win," Barnes Arico said. "UConn is one of the best. I was in the Big East before I was in the Big Ten and I had to play against them at least one time every year. So for the past, however long it's been, 35, 40 years, they've been the team to beat.

"They've been the best of the best. They have No. 1 player in the nation on their team, so if you can get a victory against an incredible, incredible program like that, I think that's definitely a statement win."

Top-five wins in Michigan women's basketball history

Nov. 5, 2026: vs. No. 2 UConn, 77-66 at Crisler Center

vs. No. 2 UConn, 77-66 at Crisler Center Jan. 31, 2022: vs. No. 5 Indiana, 65-50 at Crisler Center

vs. No. 5 Indiana, 65-50 at Crisler Center Dec. 19, 2021: vs. No. 5 Baylor, 74-68 (OT) in Uncasville, Conn.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

@chengelis

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: No. 5 Michigan stuns No. 2 UConn in historic women's basketball upset