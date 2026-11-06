I voted for President Donald Trump three times, but I’ve come to realize he often creates his own reality and then proclaims it as gospel truth.

During the recent Republican Midterm Convention, Trump stated, “Food prices and almost every other item are rapidly going down”, and on Election Day he told Fox News that “Inflation is solved. Everything is great." Those kinds of out-of-touch-with-reality claims angered and alienated the very people who are struggling with the rising cost of living and whose votes he simply assumed he’d win.

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It also begs the question: if Trump can’t see or acknowledge the obvious problems, how can we trust him to deal with other, less obvious problems?

Even after the midterm disaster, Trump stated that had he been on the ballot, Republicans would have won in a landslide. Well, Mr. President, everything you did or didn’t do over the last two years was indeed “on the ballot” and rightly scrutinized by voters. With the midterms behind us, I’m glad to see some prominent Republicans starting to distance themselves from Trump and recognize that he’s becoming a political liability.

We are now officially on the clock to determine our next Republican presidential candidate. It’s time for many conservatives to jettison their unwavering loyalty to Trump and focus on electing a solid, clear-thinking individual to be the next leader of the free world.

Paul Doveinis

Sterling Heights

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: A 3-time Trump voter says it’s time to move on | Letter to the editor