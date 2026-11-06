Tigers' top prospect won't play in Arizona Fall League All-Star Game

The Tigers' No. 1-ranked prospect's season is over.

Zyhir Hope is finished playing in 2026, after a hectic year in which he was dealt from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Tigers in the Tarik Skubal trade. He then played in the Arizona Fall League.

Hope was named to the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Sunday night. But he won't play in the game. The Tigers decided before sending him to the AFL that his season would end at the end of October.

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Hope, 21, played 16 games for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the AFL and slashed .241/.405/.293 with one home run and 11 RBIs. He walked 14 times and struck out 16 times.

Hope was one of three prospects sent from the Dodgers to the Tigers for Skubal, the two-time Cy Young winner, in early August, along with right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith.

Hope, a left-handed-hitting outfielder, played 30 regular-season games for Double-A Erie after the trade, with six homers, 24 RBIs and eight stolen bases. Before the trade, he had 23 homers, 87 RBIs and 18 stolen bases for Double-A Tulsa in the Dodgers' organization. For the year at Double A, he slashed .287/.367/.513 with 29 home runs, 111 RBIs and 26 stolen bases (he was caught six times). He had 62 walks and 141 strikeouts in 124 games.

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Hope was an 11th-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, and was dealt to the Dodgers in January 2024.

He is the No. 26-ranked prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, and is expected to make his major-league debut with the Tigers at some point in 2027, Tigers president Scott Harris said in late September. Hope likely will start 2027 at Triple-A Toledo. Ryan, the No. 3 Tigers prospect according to MLB Pipeline, made his Tigers debut in September, while Smith, the No. 9 prospect, is father away from the major leagues. He pitched in Single A in 2026.

The AFL season ends Friday, with the All-Star Game set for 8 p.m. Sunday at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. Hope was the only Tigers prospect selected to the American League's All-Star roster.

Seven other Tigers participated in the 2026 AFL: Shortstop Bryce Rainer, the Tigers' No. 2-ranked prospect; infielder John Peck; and pitchers Logan Berrier, Jalen Evans, Preston Howey, Maddox Long and Win Scott.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

@tonypaul1984

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Tigers' top prospect won't play in Arizona Fall League All-Star Game