Who answers for Republicans’ defeat? | Lennox

The autopsy will take time to finish. But Michigan Republicans need to be honest about where they stand.

The party is in its weakest position since its founding in 1854. 1890, 1932, 1936 and 1974 were bad years, but Republicans still managed to hold a U.S. Senate seat or win more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives than Democrats.

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Come January, Democrats will hold the offices of governor, secretary of state and attorney general. They will also have majorities in the Legislature and on all four statewide-elected education boards. Democratic Party-nominated justices will control the state Supreme Court. Republicans will go from seven of 13 U.S. House seats to a rump of four — their smallest share of the congressional delegation since 1890.

Can Republicans come back in 2028? Yes, but it will be hard.

For starters, the presidential election dynamics will almost certainly favor Democrats. Even if Republicans keep the White House, recovering everything lost on Nov. 3 will take years.

I am not ready to write the party’s obituary, nationally or here in Michigan. I lived through 2008, when many thought the GOP was finished. It came back because Democrats overreached.

But important differences exist between then and now.

First, Michigan Republicans retained some power. With power comes money and influence.

Without power, who will write the checks? The business groups that once bankrolled the party have been drifting away for years. A viable party cannot depend on the generosity of one family named DeVos.

Second, those dollars must support the organization.

The Michigan Republican Party has struggled for years to fund operations, hire staff and maintain field offices. Those problems will only deepen. At the county level, some local parties do not even exist.

Republicans can win statewide only by running up the score in outstate red counties. Producing those margins requires year-round organizing, not a few months of activity in even-numbered years.

Third, with no power, little money and a weak or nonexistent party organization, what serious candidates will step forward in 2030 to challenge incumbent Democrats for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general?

Doug Lloyd and Anthony Forlini, the Republican nominees for attorney general and secretary of state, were straight out of central casting. Yet the powers that be largely abandoned them, leaving little funding or support for offices that could have checked one-party rule. The two Republicans for state Supreme Court, both sitting judges, likewise had little more than shoestring campaigns.

Then there is the elephant in the room.

Anyone being honest knew John James would lose to Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson the day Mike Duggan abandoned his independent campaign. What was the point of James running? Consultants and donors told incumbent Republican legislators, including some who lost on Nov. 3, that only James could keep them competitive.

That brings us to the fourth issue: the political professionals paid to run these campaigns.

Donors and candidates, winners and losers alike, should demand answers. What did the consultants know, and when did they know it?

Republicans insisted polls were fake. They claimed the fundamentals were in place to win some races. Did private polling contradict the public surveys? Or were candidates and donors being told what they wanted to hear?

Were the promised TV and digital ads, mailers and field programs carried out? Did their timing reflect six weeks of voting, or were campaigns still operating as though most votes were cast on Election Day?

As the full picture of this defeat emerges, Michigan Republicans must answer those questions honestly.

Dennis Lennox is a columnist, political commentator and public affairs consultant. Follow @dennislennox on X.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Who answers for Republicans’ defeat? | Lennox