Michigan Red Baron worker in viral prank pauses fundraiser. Here's why

A Michigan delivery worker whose emotional confrontation with a social media prankster sparked an outpouring of support and hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations says he's pausing the fundraiser and asking supporters to consider giving to other important causes.

"If you have the means and would like to continue helping others, please consider supporting another fundraiser, a local charity, or a church helping families in need this holiday season," Walt Zerod said in an update posted Nov. 5 on the GoFundMe campaign launched on his behalf.

The fundraiser was created Oct. 27, after video of Zerod went viral. In the clip, Zerod, a delivery worker for frozen pizza manufacturer Red Baron, grows increasingly frustrated with a prankster who pretended to steal $10 from him through Apple Pay while he was working in a grocery store.

In the video, Zerod describes struggling to pay his mortgage while supporting four children and working a demanding schedule.

An Arizona man touched by Zerod's plight launched the online effort. As of Nov. 5, it had raised nearly three-quarters of a million dollars thanks to around 22,800 individual donations.

"Your kind words have meant the world to my family and I this past week," Zerod posted on GoFundMe. "I still cannot believe how much you have all rallied behind us, and I can never thank you enough. I've been able to spend lots of extra time at home with my family this week."

Zerod said he has developed a friendship with Luke Oakenshield, the man who started the fundraiser on his behalf. He also said he has no plans to give any interview with the media.

"My family's safety and privacy come first, and I feel this is the best decision for us," he wrote. "I appreciate everyone who has reached out and hope you understand."

The Detroit News previously reached out to Zerod for an interview, but his wife said the family was declining media requests for the time being.

Viral prank sparks fundraising effort

The approximately 2-minute video shows Zerod stocking frozen pizzas in a grocery store when a prankster approaches him and asks for the time.

As Zerod checks his phone, the prankster plays a sound mimicking an Apple Pay transaction and claims he took $10 from him.

Zerod stays calm at first and says he intends to report the prankster. But the video cuts to another interaction at a checkout counter, where Zerod becomes increasingly agitated as the prankster continues provoking him.

"Life is hard enough as it is," Zerod says in the video. "I don't need this crap."

A spokesperson for Minnesota-based Schwan's, Red Baron's parent company, told the New York Post that Zerod is a direct store delivery employee and that the incident occurred in August.

The video appears to have originated on an Instagram account known as ThreeOfAKind, which has since been deleted. It spread widely across social media last week, generating millions of views and criticism of prank videos that target people at work.

Oakenshield, who did not personally know Zerod when he created the fundraiser, later reported making contact with him, saying that the delivery driver was "absolutely blown away by how much people have cared over this."

A GoFundMe spokesperson has confirmed that the organization is working with Oakenshield to ensure the money safely reaches Zerod.

Red Baron also appeared to express support for its employee in a social media post.

"He's still here," the company wrote. "He's got a fan club. Including us."

On Nov. 5, Zerod said he didn't plan on issuing any further statements.

"This will be my last update as I focus on my family, and we enjoy the holidays together," he wrote on GoFundMe. "Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, and for making my family feel so supported. We will never forget it."

mreinhart@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Michigan Red Baron worker in viral prank pauses fundraiser. Here's why