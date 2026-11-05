Sheriff's deputies won't face charges in fatal shooting in Ypsilanti

Sheriff's deputies who shot and killed an unarmed man in Ypsilanti following a police pursuit won't face criminal charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Nov. 5.

Nessel's office had conducted a review of the Jan. 6 incident that claimed the life of 34-year-old John Jenuwine of China Township and determined that the deputies involved feared for their lives when they opened fire.

Jenuwine was shot multiple times after a deputy performed a precision immobilization techniques (PIT) maneuver, using his own vehicle to make contact with Jenuwine’s van, causing the van to partially roll once onto its side. Dashcam footage shows officers approaching the van immediately after the crash and opening fire in a matter of seconds.

As deputies approached the van, one officer announced that Jenuwine had a gun, prompting another deputy to repeat the warning moments before officers opened fire. According to Nessel's report, three deputies fired approximately 34 rounds over seven seconds.

Officers initially believed Jenuwine was armed with a shotgun but investigators later concluded there was no weapon in his van.

"Though the van did contain significant debris, some of which was long and black, likely dislodged and scattered when the van rolled onto its side, MSP evidence technicians found no firearm inside the van," the Attorney General's Office said in a press release. "The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner later determined that two of the seven gunshot wounds inflicted upon John Jenuwine would have caused death within seconds to minutes, and that on the night of his death he had high levels of cocaine in his body."

What happened on Jan. 6

Deputies initially responded to several reports during the early morning hours that a white construction van was being driven erratically, with one caller reporting that the driver had brandished a weapon.

Deputies located the vehicle, which was being driven without headlights on, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, authorities said.

Jenuwine fled, kicking off a pursuit that lasted around 14 minutes, Nessel said. The van crashed near Prospect and Towner Street in Ypsilanti around 2:07 a.m.

The shooting was investigated by Michigan State Police, then referred to the Michigan attorney general for review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

In use-of-force incidents, officers can face criminal charges when prosecutors determine their actions were unlawful and cannot be justified as self-defense. Under Michigan law, deadly force may be justified when an officer honestly and reasonably believes it is necessary to prevent imminent death or serious injury, even if that belief later proves mistaken.

Investigators acknowledged that deputies were mistaken about the presence of a firearm but concluded their belief was reasonable given the information provided by 911 callers and dispatchers, as well as Jenuwine's actions during the pursuit.

The Attorney General's Office has posted the full report detailing its review online, as well as video of the shooting captured by a police dashboard-mounted camera.

mreinhart@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Sheriff's deputies won't face charges in fatal shooting in Ypsilanti