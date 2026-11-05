UConn rematch a tall task and a 'stepping stone' for Michigan hoops

ANN ARBOR — A taste of March Madness is coming early for the Wolverines. And it’s a familiar one at that.

Seven months after Michigan topped UConn to capture last season’s national championship, the two programs will meet again in a much-anticipated rematch on Friday, Nov. 6 in Boston.

While the stakes aren’t nearly as high and the rosters have changed, the top-20 matchup will provide a barometer and an opportunity for this year’s Michigan squad to see how it stacks up against top competition right out the gate.

“I’m pumped to play another really good team, honestly,” forward J.P. Estrella said. “It’s going to be a great matchup and a good test for us.”

UConn, as Michigan coach Mike Boynton Jr. put it, is a program that speaks for itself. The Huskies, under coach Dan Hurley, have reached the NCAA Tournament final three times in the past four seasons and won it twice. They’re a popular pick to reach the Final Four once again this season.

Like Michigan, UConn returns only a few players who played in last year’s title game, including starters Silas Demary Jr., the preseason Big East player of the year, and Braylon Mullins. And like Michigan, UConn dipped into the transfer portal to restock its frontcourt, adding Na’jai Hines (Seton Hall) and Nik Khamenia (Duke).

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The one thing UConn will have on its side, though, is a revenge factor.

“There's a natural sense of motivation for the losing team. The way the season ended was certainly sad for them that night,” Boynton said. “There will be an element of that, no question. But the game itself, after the first four or five minutes, will have nothing to do with what happened last year.”

That said, Boynton noted there will be things Michigan can reference from last season’s encounter, which was a grind-it-out, low-possession battle where offense was hard to come by.

Having returners like Elliot Cadeau, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Trey McKenney who can share with their new teammates what to expect from UConn on both ends also helps from a preparation standpoint.

“I think we're both trying to do a lot of the same things, so it'll be a little bit of a chess match in who makes the adjustments best based off of last matchup,” said Boynton, who’s only rewatched last season’s national championship game once all the way through.

“Our personnel is probably a little bit more drastically different than theirs in terms of what we're asking our guys … to do. There will be some things that we can reference from a stylistic standpoint, but the personnel will certainly have to adjust in their execution of it.”

Among the new faces on both sides taking part this time around is big man Moustapha Thiam, who’s expected to make his regular-season debut for Michigan. After missing the season opener with an illness, Thiam practiced Wednesday, Nov. 4 and was set to practice Thursday, Nov. 5, putting him on track to suit up against UConn “barring some setback between now and then,” Boynton said.

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The nonconference clash also will serve as a homecoming of sorts for newcomers Quinn Costello and Estrella. Costello, a Massachusetts native who grew up not far from Boston, will return to his home state. Estrella, a Maine native, will also be playing close to home.

“I got a lot of people coming to that game, so I'm pumped about that,” said Estrella, who joked that he was having to fight Costello for tickets.

“I feel like playing any team that's gritty, tough like Houston (in the preseason) and UConn, it's going to benefit us. Every game that we play is going to benefit us because practicing and all that is super important, but once you're on the court with the guys and playing, that's where you build the chemistry and that's where you continue to grow as a team.”

The intensity and environment likely will rival an NCAA Tournament matchup, something that many of Michigan’s new additions haven’t experienced before. Transfers Kenny Noland, Jalen Reed and Thiam never played in the Big Dance at their previous stops. Returners Oscar Goodman and Ricky Liburd were along for the ride last season, while the team’s six freshmen watched from afar.

Playing in big-time games on a grand stage like Friday’s Boston battle is one of the reasons they all came to Michigan.

“I wish I could have played last year in that (UConn) game, but it didn't happen,” Goodman said. “I'm just excited to see how I go against a high-level team.

“I think it's going to be massive for us. It'll give us good film to watch and learn from, find pinpoints that we need to work on.”

The way Boynton sees it, a Week 1 bout against UConn is good for the fans, good for viewership and good for the game. Most importantly, it’ll be good for Michigan because “it makes you get better faster.”

Regardless of the outcome, the Wolverines will get an early gauge of where they stand and gain a reference point that they can look back on as the season progresses.

“Being able to play a formidable opponent in UConn who is extremely well coached and extremely physical, we got a taste of how they’re going to play last year in the championship game,” Gayle said. “Being able to play an important game the second game of the season and looking at a Final Four team and understanding what it takes to be at that level this early in the season is a big stepping stone for us.”

No. 20 Michigan vs. No. 5 UConn

Tipoff: 8 p.m. Friday, TD Garden, Boston

TV/radio: TNT/94.7

Records: Both teams are 1-0

Outlook: This is a rematch of last season’s national title game, which Michigan won, 69-63. UConn beat Gardner-Webb, 86-46, in its opener and was picked to finish first in the Big East preseason poll. The two programs have combined to win three of the past four national championships, with UConn winning it all in 2023 and 2024.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

@jamesbhawkins

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: UConn rematch a tall task and a 'stepping stone' for Michigan hoops