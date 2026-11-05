College football picks, Week 10

The Detroit News’ Angelique S. Chengelis, Connor Earegood, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski make their picks against the spread for Week 10 of the college football season.

Michigan State +12.5 at Michigan

Chengelis: Michigan State

Earegood: Michigan State

Niyo: Michigan State

Wojnowski: Michigan

Oregon +7 at Ohio State

Chengelis: Ohio State (best bet)

Earegood: Ohio State

Niyo: Ohio State

Wojnowski: Ohio State

UCLA -5.5 at Minnesota

Chengelis: UCLA

Earegood: UCLA (best bet)

Niyo: UCLA

Wojnowski: Minnesota

Iowa +2.5 at Northwestern

Chengelis: Northwestern

Earegood: Iowa

Niyo: Iowa (best bet)

Wojnowski: Iowa

Nebraska -4.5 at Illinois

Chengelis: Illinois

Earegood: Nebraska

Niyo: Nebraska

Wojnowski: Nebraska

Penn State +2.5 at Washington

Chengelis: Washington

Earegood: Penn State

Niyo: Washington

Wojnowski: Washington

Maryland +6.5 at Purdue

Chengelis: Purdue

Earegood: Purdue

Niyo: Purdue

Wojnowski: Purdue

Rutgers +17.5 at Wisconsin

Chengelis: Rutgers

Earegood: Rutgers

Niyo: Rutgers

Wojnowski: Wisconsin

Miami +5.5 at Notre Dame

Chengelis: Notre Dame

Earegood: Miami

Niyo: Miami

Wojnowski: Miami

BYU +5.5 at Utah

Chengelis: Utah

Earegood: BYU

Niyo: Utah

Wojnowski: Utah

Texas -2.5 at Missouri

Chengelis: Missouri

Earegood: Texas

Niyo: Missouri

Wojnowski: Texas

Georgia -3.5 at Ole Miss

Chengelis: Georgia

Earegood: Georgia

Niyo: Georgia

Wojnowski: Georgia (best bet)

Alabama +5.5 at LSU

Chengelis: Alabama

Earegood: LSU

Niyo: Alabama

Wojnowski: LSU

Kentucky +7.5 at Tennessee

Chengelis: Kentucky

Earegood: Kentucky

Niyo: Tennessee

Wojnowski: Kentucky

Eastern Michigan -1.5 vs Central Michigan

Chengelis: Central Michigan

Earegood: Central Michigan

Niyo: Eastern Michigan

Wojnowski: Eastern Michigan

Records

Chengelis: 62-71-2 overall, 8-7 last week, 6-3-0 best bet

Earegood: 53-80-2, 6-9, 0-8-1

Niyo: 60-73-2, 8-7, 3-6-0

Wojnowski: 57-76-2, 8-7, 6-3-0

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: College football picks, Week 10

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