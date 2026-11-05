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College football picks, Week 10
By The Detroit News,7 days ago
The Detroit News’ Angelique S. Chengelis, Connor Earegood, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski make their picks against the spread for Week 10 of the college football season.
Michigan State +12.5 at Michigan
Chengelis: Michigan State
Earegood: Michigan State
Niyo: Michigan State
Wojnowski: Michigan
Oregon +7 at Ohio State
Chengelis: Ohio State (best bet)
Earegood: Ohio State
Niyo: Ohio State
Wojnowski: Ohio State
UCLA -5.5 at Minnesota
Chengelis: UCLA
Earegood: UCLA (best bet)
Niyo: UCLA
Wojnowski: Minnesota
Iowa +2.5 at Northwestern
Chengelis: Northwestern
Earegood: Iowa
Niyo: Iowa (best bet)
Wojnowski: Iowa
Nebraska -4.5 at Illinois
Chengelis: Illinois
Earegood: Nebraska
Niyo: Nebraska
Wojnowski: Nebraska
Penn State +2.5 at Washington
Chengelis: Washington
Earegood: Penn State
Niyo: Washington
Wojnowski: Washington
Maryland +6.5 at Purdue
Chengelis: Purdue
Earegood: Purdue
Niyo: Purdue
Wojnowski: Purdue
Rutgers +17.5 at Wisconsin
Chengelis: Rutgers
Earegood: Rutgers
Niyo: Rutgers
Wojnowski: Wisconsin
Miami +5.5 at Notre Dame
Chengelis: Notre Dame
Earegood: Miami
Niyo: Miami
Wojnowski: Miami
BYU +5.5 at Utah
Chengelis: Utah
Earegood: BYU
Niyo: Utah
Wojnowski: Utah
Texas -2.5 at Missouri
Chengelis: Missouri
Earegood: Texas
Niyo: Missouri
Wojnowski: Texas
Georgia -3.5 at Ole Miss
Chengelis: Georgia
Earegood: Georgia
Niyo: Georgia
Wojnowski: Georgia (best bet)
Alabama +5.5 at LSU
Chengelis: Alabama
Earegood: LSU
Niyo: Alabama
Wojnowski: LSU
Kentucky +7.5 at Tennessee
Chengelis: Kentucky
Earegood: Kentucky
Niyo: Tennessee
Wojnowski: Kentucky
Eastern Michigan -1.5 vs Central Michigan
Chengelis: Central Michigan
Earegood: Central Michigan
Niyo: Eastern Michigan
Wojnowski: Eastern Michigan
Records
Chengelis: 62-71-2 overall, 8-7 last week, 6-3-0 best bet
Earegood: 53-80-2, 6-9, 0-8-1
Niyo: 60-73-2, 8-7, 3-6-0
Wojnowski: 57-76-2, 8-7, 6-3-0
This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: College football picks, Week 10
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