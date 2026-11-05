El-Sayed gets the bobblehead treatment after historic win

Abdul El-Sayed made history on Election Day, becoming the first Muslim and first Egyptian American elected to the U.S. Senate.

And now he's getting a big head about it.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Nov. 5 unveiled what it says is the first-ever bobblehead of El-Sayed.

“We are excited to produce this first bobblehead of newly elected U.S. Senator Abdul El-Sayed to commemorate his historic victory,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a press release. “This bobblehead is sure to be popular among Senator El-Sayed supporters.”

The 8-inch-tall memento features a smiling, big-headed likeness of the 42-year-old Michigan senator-elect standing atop a red, white and blue, stars-and-stripes base bearing his name.

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The figure sports a dark suit with an open-collared white shirt, the look he wore during his election night victory speech in Detroit.

The Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is producing 2,026 of the El-Sayed figures. They are available for $30 each, plus $8 for shipping, and are expected to ship in April, the Milwaukee-based organization said.

The El-Sayed bobblehead is part of a new series featuring highly requested figures related to the 2026 midterms and the upcoming 2028 elections, according to the hall of fame.

The museum has rolled out a variety of themed bobblehead collections in recent years, including a 10-figure series celebrating iconic "Saturday Night Live" characters, a collection of seven "Rocky Horror Picture Show" characters and a 16-figure series commemorating America's 250th anniversary.

It has previously produced bobbleheads honoring political figures such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, as well as athletes, sports mascots and viral internet personalities.

El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers by about 7 percentage points, according to unofficial results.

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He had campaigned on universal health care, tackling medical debt and higher taxes on billionaire wealth, while also emphasizing his opposition to Israel's war in Gaza and calling for changes to U.S. policy toward Israel.

El-Sayed graduated from the University of Michigan, earned a doctorate in public health as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford and received his medical degree from Columbia University.

Prior to seeking the U.S. Senate seat, he served as an assistant professor at Columbia and held leadership positions at the Detroit Health Department and Wayne County Department of Health, Human & Veterans Services.

mreinhart@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: El-Sayed gets the bobblehead treatment after historic win