KATSEYE star shares concussion news as Detroit fans await makeup date

KATSEYE's Megan Skiendiel is suffering from a concussion, the member of the pop group shared on social media on Nov. 5, as the group has postponed the next two concerts on its itinerary.

After the pop group called off its Nov. 3 concert at Little Caesars Arena, both the Nov. 5 show at Chicago's United Center and the Nov. 7 show at the Target Center in Minneapolis have also been shelved, according to posts shared on the venues' social media accounts.

Skiendiel shed some light on the postponements in a social media post on Nov. 5.

"I am so sorry that our Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis shows have been postponed. I currently have a concussion, and am doing everything I possibly can to recover from it so I can be on stage for you all again," Skiendiel wrote on her Instagram Stroies on Nov. 5.

"I wanted to try my best to still make the show happen, but I've been strongly advised by medical professionals that I need to take this time to fully recover, and come back safely. I love you all so much, I deeply appreciate your understanding, and I am devastated to have to do this. I cannot wait to make it up to you Eyekons, and give you the show that you deserve."

The other three currently active members of the group also shared a post on social media addressing fans.

Yoonchae Jeung, Lara Raj and Daniela Avanzini all posted a statement saying the group tried to go forward with shows as a threesome, but were not able to do so. "It wasn't a lack of desire or unwillingness on our part," the post read. "Unfortunately, there are circumstances and commitments beyond our control that didn't allow us to move forward as three."

More: 'So many kids burst into tears.' Inside KATSEYE's canceled LCA concert

The Chicago and Minneapolis shows will be made up, according to the group.

"We're sorry to share that tonight's KATSEYE show at the United Center has been postponed due to Megan's illness," read a message posted to the United Center's account on X. "Please hold on to your tickets. They'll be valid for the new date, which we'll announce soon."

A similar message was posted to the Target Center's X account.

The group's last completed concert was at the TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario on Nov. 1.

KATSEYE's Nov. 3 concert at Little Caesars Arena was called off just 30 minutes before showtime, after fans had already entered the venue, due to the illness of group member Megan Skiendiel.

Fans were told to hold onto their tickets to the show, which will be valid at a makeup date, which has not yet been announced.

agraham@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: KATSEYE star shares concussion news as Detroit fans await makeup date