WATCH: Pistons' Jalen Duren appears to take step in injury recovery

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have stayed afloat without their All-NBA center, Jalen Duren.

He suffered a hamstring strain during the Pistons' 128-111 victory over the Miami Heat on Oct. 23. Duren's injury occurred midway through the second quarter when he attempted a spin move on Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. During the play, he suddenly grabbed his leg and quickly ran to the locker room afterward.

With players like Paul Reed and Tolu Smith filling the vacancy, the Pistons are 3-2 without Duren so far this season. He is set to be re-evaluated ahead of Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Although there hasn't been an update on Duren's return, he seems to be getting closer to coming back sooner rather than later.

After practice Thursday, Nov. 5, Duren took the court for a workout, showing his recovery is progressing well. Duren participated in a dribbling drill, dribbling with his right hand while catching a tennis ball with his left. Shortly after, he took some shots while working alongside the Pistons' player development staff.

In the first two games of the 2026-27 season, Duren proved his worth after signing a $200 million contract extension on Oct. 1, averaging 13.0 points on 58.8% shooting and 7.5 rebounds. In the Pistons' season-opening win over the Boston Celtics on Oct. 20, he fell short of a double-double, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Duren is coming off a career year in which he played a central role in the Pistons' 60-win campaign last season. He posted career highs in several categories. He recorded 41 double-doubles and averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in 70 games. Duren's career year earned him his first All-Star selection in February. In May, he made the All-NBA Third Team and finished third in the voting for Most Improved Player of the Year.

"It's tough when you lose a guy who means so much to us as J.D.," coach J.B. Bickerstaff said on Oct. 25. "It is tough for him to have to come back and try to get himself re-situated to start the year. Missing those days is obviously difficult."

coty.davis@detroitnews.com

@cotydavis_24

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: WATCH: Pistons' Jalen Duren appears to take step in injury recovery