Troy aquatic center to be closed summer 2027 due to infrastructure issues

Troy will not open its aquatic center for the upcoming summer season because of infrastructure issues, and city officials are evaluating its long-term future, officials said on Nov. 5.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, the city said the Troy Family Aquatic Center on Civic Center Drive, just north of Troy's municipal complex, will be closed in summer 2027 "due to significant infrastructure failures that require extensive repairs." The repairs will disrupt the city's ability to operate the facility, the post reads.

The aquatic center in summer 2026 experienced "unsustainable" water loss due to multiple failures throughout the facility's aging underground systems. Minimum repairs to this system are estimated at $1 million, according to city officials.

“Because repairs can only be done in the summer, the pool will be closed for the 2027 season," said City Manager Frank Nastasi in the post on Facebook. "We will keep evaluating its long-term future, and we hope community partnerships can be part of the solution.”

The Troy Family Aquatic Center opened in 1992 and marked its 30th anniversary in 2022. It has a lagoon area, two water slides, and a dedicated toddler and youth area featuring a shallow pool, a 20-foot waterfall, a small kiddie pool.

The indoor leisure pool at the Troy Community Center remains open and includes slides, kiddie water features, and lap lanes. It also has a separate therapy pool.

The announcement that the aquatic center won't be open next summer comes after the city has invested more than $1.6 million in capital improvements to the facility since 2020, according to the city.

"Repairs to significantly extend the infrastructure's use would likely include facility modernization and would cost an estimated $15 million," the post reads. "As a result, the City must evaluate long-term solutions and determine TFAC's future."

This past spring, Troy Chief Financial Officer Rob Maleszyk said virtually all improvements to the city's aquatic center would not be addressed in the city's budget that began July 1. Council members attributed the postponement to the failure of a 1.13-mill, 20-year property tax vote in November 2025 that would have brought in $137 million for capital needs.

Nearby, Southfield, meanwhile, broke ground on a new aquatic center in late October. The $26 million, 38,000-square-foot center is expected to be complete in 2028.

mbryan@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Troy aquatic center to be closed summer 2027 due to infrastructure issues