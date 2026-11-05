Play of Tarasov, Postava shows goaltending depth in Wings organization

DETROIT — An NHL team would normally be much more concerned with the news.

A starting goaltender injured, out for a few days, and the need to recall a goaltender from the minor leagues.

But the news of John Gibson being listed day-to-day with a lower-body injury, and the Red Wings recalling Michal Postava from Grand Rapids— as Daniil Tarasov got the start Thursday, Nov. 5 against Vegas — felt natural, calming, very businesslike.

The fact goaltending is a position of strength in the organization makes it much more comforting for coach Todd McLellan and the team.

Tarasov has been outstanding in his six appearances this season (1.74 goals-against average, .927 save percentage), while Postava made 24 saves, including stopping Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the shootout, in a 4-3 victory in Edmonton on Oct. 26.

McLellan said Gibson is being evaluated by team doctors and a further update is coming. But with Tarasov and Postava on the roster, and former Michigan State star Trey Augustine down in Grand Rapids, goaltending is strong in the organization.

And that's even after trading former first-round draft pick Sebastian Cossa at the NHL Entry Draft in June for a first-round pick that turned into forward J.P. Hurlbert.

"When you trade a goaltender of Cossa's caliber to another team, you have confidence in what is in the organization," McLellan said. "It's likely a depth area for us. We still have Trey, who is working on his craft down there."

Postava, 24, has seen his stock skyrocket in the organization since arriving in North America the summer of 2025 as an undrafted free agent. The former Czech pro league star won a league championship with HC Kometa Brno, caught the attention of Wings scout Jiri Fischer and excelled at Grand Rapids (17-6-1 .937 SVS).

The Griffins chose to go with Postava rather than Cossa in last spring's playoffs, likely showing where each stood in the organization's depth chart.

Postava has been scorching to start this season. He was 5-0-0 with the Griffins in October, with a 1.20 GAA and .955 SVS, earning AHL goaltender of the month recognition.

Postava has impressed the Wings' coaching staff going back to last season's training camp.

"Ever since he's come to North America, he's done a great job of working his way up," McLellan said. "In Grand Rapids, taking over there, and now working his way up here. His effort in Edmonton was real good, and it was inspiring for the players and coaches."

Goaltending has always been such a vital position in an NHL organization, but never more than now, with so few goaltenders playing 50-60 games per season and injuries becoming a regular occurrence because of harder shots and more travel, games and physicality around the net.

Most organizations count on having three NHL caliber goaltenders on their depth chart, figuring that third one will be needed at some point.

"There are journeymen goaltenders who are in the minor leagues making one-way (contract) money because, simply, good organizations need that depth," McLellan said. "There are injuries that occur and all of a sudden, you can be in a lot of trouble if you don't have them (NHL caliber goalies)."

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Looking for Simon Edvinsson

So, where is defenseman Simon Edvinsson these days?

It appears Nashville, as the unsigned restricted free agent was working out Thursday, Nov. 8 with Dustin Smith, the Predators' emergency backup goaltender, according to Smith's Instagram account.

Edvinsson was working on some skating and shooting drills, as he awaits the next move in his situation. Edvinsson had been in the Boston area working with trainers, after returning from Sweden. Edvinsson participated in the Wings' training camp, but returned to Sweden when the NHL season began and he was still unsigned.

Edvinsson and the Wings need to work out a contract before Dec. 1, or he is ineligible to play in the NHL this season. The two sides have been unable to, despite several recent face-to-face meetings with interim general manager Shawn Horcoff and Edvinsson and his representation.

The Wings have been listening to trade offers from around the NHL - San Jose is interested, reportedly offering center Michael Misa - but Horcoff has stated the Wings do not want to trade Edvinsson.

Ice chips

▶ McLellan said forwards Mason Appleton and Marco Kasper will continue to practice this week and are expected to play on the upcoming four-game road trip beginning Saturday, Nov. 7 in Colorado. Both have been out since the first weekend of the regular season. Defenseman Albert Johansson will be out a little longer than that, said McLellan. Johansson missed his fifth consecutive game Thursday against Vegas.

▶ McLellan has been pleased with the contributions of Sheldon Dries since the forward was recalled from Grand Rapids. "He's done an outstanding job playing his role," McLellan said. "He's very diligent when it comes to the defensive finer points, which allows us to use him on the penalty kill. He can win some faceoffs, he checks well. He understands who he is, and he's happy to do that, and we're happy to have him. He's been a nice addition."

tkulfan@detroitnews.com

@tkulfan

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Play of Tarasov, Postava shows goaltending depth in Wings organization