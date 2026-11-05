After loss to 76ers, Pistons look to reset during three-day break

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons suffered their second loss of the season, falling, 112-106, to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The Pistons looked like a far cry from the team that started the season by winning six of their first seven games, largely because of their lackluster defense. The 112 points allowed against the 76ers marked the highest total they had allowed in the previous four games, when they held opponents to a league-low average of 100.3 points per game.

The Pistons delivered what might have been their worst performance of the season Wednesday, but it occurred at a strategic time. After facing the 76ers, Detroit will have a three-day break before they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Nov. 8. The Pistons have been motivated by their loss to refine their strategies, aiming to become a more productive team this season and by late spring.

"Any time you get the chance to have lengthy practices in the NBA season, I think that it is very beneficial," Duncan Robinson said. "We are going to learn from this. We'll watch film on this and take steps forward. We are taking the long approach to improving as the season continues."

Much like their loss to the New York Knicks on Oct. 27, their defeat against the 76ers seems like an anomaly rather than a sign of what is to come. Beyond their below-par defense, the Pistons also struggled on offense. They finished with 12-for-34 from three-point range. With Robinson contributing seven made triples, the Pistons' offensive struggles against the 76ers resembled last year, when the veteran sharpshooter was Detroit's only reliable 3-point shooter.

The Pistons have yet to reap the benefits of their offseason acquisitions of John Collins and Isaiah Joe, as both have needed time to adjust to Detroit's offensive system in their first season with the franchise.

"It's going to take some time for us to build connectivity and continuity with the group," Robinson said. "We have added some new guys in, and it comes down to being intentional about the shots we are going to take, while making sure that we are dictating our looks."

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Joe's inability to find his place in the team's offense has been significantly affected by a right hip contusion, which has kept him out of the last five games. Yet, Collins has had a solid start to his career with the Pistons. He is averaging 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the first eight games, but his production could improve if he avoids foul trouble.

At times, Collins has found himself in early foul trouble, which has hindered his individual play and the Pistons' production. He has committed three or more fouls in each of the last five games.

Some of his foul trouble stems from his ongoing effort to learn how to use his defensive talents within Detroit's scheme. The three-day break will give the veteran forward a chance to address it. Collins' foul trouble peaked against the 76ers, when three of his four fouls came in the first half.

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"It’s him kind of finding his way here. We’re going to go back, study, look at where the fouls are coming from, and have those conversations with him," coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "We need him on the floor. He’s not compromising what we do just because he’s in foul trouble. He gives us what he’s got while he’s in there."

Almost every player who has stepped onto the court for the Pistons this season has areas to improve over the next three days.

Cade Cunningham shows the need for individual development, despite a strong start to the season. He is displaying his two-way versatility with impressive averages of 24.0 points, 7.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks. However, ball security has remained an issue for the All-NBA guard, as Cunningham has averaged a team-high 3.9 turnovers through the first eight games. Against the 76ers, Cunningham was responsible for four of the Pistons' 12 turnovers.

Despite facing some challenges, the Pistons have positioned themselves as early favorites to emerge from the Eastern Conference. They currently have a 6-2 record, with only the 76ers ahead at 8-1.

Although it is too early for the Pistons to focus on the standings, they are committed to improving their performance to remain contenders, especially during the next three days, especially after an early-season loss to a team many are starting to see as a potential NBA Finals contender.

"Feels great to go against them," Ausar Thompson said of the 76ers. "We’re starting to know how we play. Last time we played them, we were missing some guys; they were missing some guys. Today they had their whole team. Obviously, we were missing two people, but I feel like we learned about them. We learned what we could do next time: make it more crowded and get more rebounds, too."

coty.davis@detroitnews.com

@cotydavis_24

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: After loss to 76ers, Pistons look to reset during three-day break