Andy Bronkema, Central Michigan basketball coach, placed on leave

Central Michigan head men's basketball coach Andy Bronkema has been placed on leave, the university announced Thursday, Nov. 5. No other details were shared by the school.

CMU athletic director Amy Folan said associate head coach Raymoan McAfee will serve as interim head coach. Folan did not announce how long McAfee would serve as interim head coach.

"Since joining our program in April 2025, Coach McAfee has built strong relationships with our student-athletes and brings deep experience developing student-athletes and preparing champions, and I have full confidence that our team is in good hands under his leadership," Folan said in a statement. "I am also confident that our incredibly passionate CMU Chippewa fans will continue to support the young men in our program."

Bronkema didn't immediately return a call from The News seeking comment. His bio remains on the athletic department's website, and his outgoing voicemail box still says, "Fire up, Chips."

Bronkema, 42, was just starting his second season as head coach of the Chippewas after a long and successful run at Ferris State, where he won a Division II national championship. Bronkema signed a five-year contract to be Central Michigan's head men's basketball coach, and it was to pay him at least $310,000 a year.

Bronkema replaced Tony Barbee as head coach of the Chippewas, and was 10-21 in his first season. This season, they were picked to finish last in the Mid-American Conference in a preseason poll.

Central Michigan opened this season an 83-78 comeback victory at Louisiana-Monroe on Monday, Nov. 2. The Chippewas host Alma on Friday, Nov. 6.

McAfee is a Detroit native who played at Pershing High School, then played at Ferris State under Bronkema. He had two stints on Bronkema's coaching staff at Ferris State, and then spent three seasons on staff at Wayne State before joining Bronkema in Mt. Pleasant starting with the 2025-26 season.

Bronkema, a native of McBain in northern Michigan, was head coach for 12 seasons at Ferris State, posting a 278-105 record, including 38-1 during the 2017-18 season, when the Bulldogs won the Division II national championship. After the national championship, he was frequently mentioned for Division I head-coaching openings, and was close to being hired by Detroit Mercy at one time, before the school eventually Mike Davis in 2018.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

@tonypaul1984

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Andy Bronkema, Central Michigan basketball coach, placed on leave