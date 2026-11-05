Lions coordinator notes: Innovation helping offense reach new heights

ALLEN PARK — The Detroit Lions are ranked No. 1 in total offense entering Week 9, and if Sunday’s 19-15 win over the Minnesota Vikings was any indication, their coaching staff is just scratching the surface of their creative prowess.

The Lions used more 13 personnel (formations with one running back and three tight ends) run plays in Sunday’s game (12 times) than they had all season entering the game (11). They used a “full house overload” package, with running back Jahmyr Gibbs in an offset position from under-center and two tight ends acting as fullbacks, to great success.

They also picked up a hard-to-get third-and-long against the Vikings defense by positioning wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown 15 yards behind the line of scrimmage, which was the brainchild of offensive assistant Mike Kafka, coach Dan Campbell said earlier this week.

Watch: Lions get creative with funky third-down conversion vs. Vikings

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has been consistent that he’ll accept ideas from anybody on his staff, which has led to the Lions unlocking an extra layer of innovation.

“Our staff does an unbelievable job across the board. I mean, I could list them all by name, but ideas come from anyone and anywhere,” Petzing said on Thursday, Nov. 5. “And I think those guys embrace that and look for that and try to provide that, which has been awesome. We probably throw out a lot more than we ever put in, which is just part of the process, which is probably the hardest part of the process.”

Added Petzing: “I think you kind of saw that (creativity) on display Sunday, which was great, but that process is always kind of a give and take. You want to be creative, you want to be hard to defend, but you also can't do too much or get your players out of position. I think it's a very fine line there, but I think our guys do a great job of providing ideas from that standpoint.”

Lions wide receivers coach and associate head coach Scottie Montgomery said Wednesday, Nov. 4, that the offensive staff watches “a lot of tape” from “leagues that you couldn’t believe that we watch” to come up with ideas.

Petzing recalled a recent session where the staff watched tape from a league that he couldn’t even identify: “I’m not sure if the kids were in middle school, high school or college,” he said.

More: Lions film review: Run game shakes off slow start, drives win over Vikings

Of course, there’s a difference between designing the concept and executing it. Lions quarterback Jared Goff said Wednesday that having intelligent players lets the team bring those ideas to life.

“We have got really smart players, and (it’s) a credit to them upstairs for bringing in the guys that can handle stuff like that,” Goff said. “Not every team has that where your running back can handle a variety of pickups and your tight end can handle a variety of pickups and blitz (protection). And then obviously at receiver we’re doing different adjustments to coverages and whatnot. There’s a lot at the line of scrimmage stuff going on up front.

“It’s a lot. It’s complex and we have got smart guys.”

All hands on deck on Lions defense

When a defense is struggling, the typical response is to simplify the operation and decrease the volume of personnel that’s coming in and out of the game. Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard did the opposite and is deploying nearly the entire active defensive roster on game days to great effect.

The Lions’ defense is coming off a terrific three-game stretch — all victories — in which it’s averaging just 17.7 points against.

“I think it’s unconventional and unique in totality the way we’ve structured this and played,” Sheppard said. “But again, we talked about, what is coaching? What is it really? It’s developing. That’s number one. It’s developing players … and being able to tap in and touch everybody in the room. That’s number one.

“Number two is being adaptable and being able to adjust and have answers where these guys are big-eyed and looking at you. You have got to have an answer for them, whether that be schematically, personnel, technique-based. Your job is to adapt, adjust and have an answer for these players to go out and play at a high level.”

More: Lions drawing inspiration from Jack Campbell: 'Play like 46'

Sheppard credited his staff with bringing the plan to life, particularly the under-the-radar assistant coaches who spend extra time preparing players down the roster after the typical meetings are done.

Sheppard named WCF minority coaching assistant and defensive quality control coach Dre Thompson and defensive assistants Caleb Collins and August Mangin for executing “these developmental meetings that they’ve been having with these guys all year dating back to training camp.”

“So, now it's their (the players’) time, but it's also those coaches time like, 'Here we go. My guy's about to get a shot,' so to say,” Sheppard said. “And so it starts there and then it starts with demonstrated ability and taking advantage of your opportunity.

“I mean, this is the NFL. Every guy in the locker room say they want to play. Everybody when you watch it, 'Oh, I would've did this. He missed that tackle. You have got to do it like this.' Everybody knows what play call to call after the game, but in the moment, what are you going to do? And again, those guys revealed that they were ready for their moment due to some injury stuff we're dealing with right now.”

Jahmyr Gibbs improves picking up the blitz

Gibbs had another fantastic game in Detroit’s win over the Vikings, most notably a 30-yard rushing touchdown that gave the team a fourth-quarter lead and two excellent fourth-quarter series that helped the Lions snatch the victory.

But Petzing’s favorite play of Gibbs’ is one where he never touched the football. On a touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown that was ultimately ruled an incompletion after replay review, Gibbs quickly picked up a blitzing Eric Wilson, allowing Goff to stand tall and make a terrific throw to St. Brown.

“The play that stood out to me the most, which is not going to be one that you probably even noticed, the (near-) touchdown to Saint, (Gibbs) stepped up in the A gap and really stoned the linebacker,” Petzing said. “And if you see him after that play, obviously it ended up being incomplete … I think he celebrated that play probably more than he celebrated the touchdown run.”

And rightfully so. In last year’s meeting between the Lions and Vikings at Ford Field, Gibbs looked like a fish out of water trying to pass protect against Minnesota’s cross-dog blitz, allowing a whopping seven pressures and one sack. This past Sunday, Gibbs was on the hook for one pressure and no sacks.

“I think those are the things that really impressed me about him as a great player,” Petzing said. “Because yes, he's great with the ball in his hand, he has unbelievable physical tools, but I think he's grown as a complete back and he takes so much pride in it, which is really unique for a player like that.”

With Jack Campbell out, who will wear the green dot?

Much has been made about who will wear the “green dot” (call plays for the defense) in the absence of linebacker Jack Campbell, but Sheppard isn’t sweating the execution of this aspect of the game.

“A lot of people make a lot out of the green dot. … All the green dot is, is listening and repeating,” Sheppard said. “Let’s make sure that we don’t change the play on me (Derrick) Barnes out there. Hear what I say and just say what I just said, please. And as long as he can do that, he’s going to do a tremendous job.”

Sheppard said Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez have worn the green dot before and are capable of taking on the responsibility “the way (Campbell) would want them to do it.”

“Those are my little brothers and they know the standard," Sheppard added. "They both have worn the green dot before. So, this isn’t like a first-time ordeal for either one of them because that load might get shared. We’re still working through that, but I’m confident in either one of them.”

What went wrong on Jake Bates' kick?

Jake Bates missed his first field goal of the season on Sunday, Nov. 1, a 46-yarder with 9:54 to go in the third quarter that could have given the Lions a lead.

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said Bates's kicking foot clipped holder Jack Fox's hand, pushing the ball left and off the upright.

“He really hit a good ball. It didn't look like that obviously to us and hitting the upright, but that was really the cause of it,” Fipp said. “So, it's a downer for him. But like I said to those guys, ultimately Fox has done a great job of getting some balls down and made Bates’ job easy too. So, it goes both ways. We've got to learn from it and do better.”

Bates is now 12 of 13 on the season, including five of six from 40 yards and beyond.

“You can't get into the highs and lows of the makes and the misses or else in this business you're going to be all over the place,” Fipp said. “And there's a lot of pressure from the outside world. You miss one kick and everybody thinks that's the worst thing ever, two extra points in the preseason and you should find another guy or whatever it is.

“But yeah, so I mean, we talk a lot about like, 'Hey man, just focus on the next kick. Worry about the process. How are you striking the ball? Is it going where you want it to go?' And if all those things are happening and are you getting better, and if all those things are happening, then you're in a good spot.”

Lions punter Jack Fox flips the field

Lions punter Jack Fox was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after holding the Vikings to an average starting field position inside the 15-yard line on punts, which was the lowest mark in Week 8.

The Lions limited the impact of Vikings returner Myles Price in both phases after allowing Price to be a critical component of Minnesota’s win at Detroit last season. Price’s only punt return netted 0 yards, and he was limited to a long of 26 in the kick return game.

“They went out there, they executed, they overcame the guy across from them. They worked the plan. They made the whole thing come to life, and they did a great job of neutralizing him,” Fipp said. “So, it was awesome to see.”

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

@nolanbianchi

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Lions coordinator notes: Innovation helping offense reach new heights