Michigan QB Tommy Carr's focus entering MSU game: 'Take care of the ball'

ANN ARBOR — Michigan freshman quarterback Tommy Carr took over the offense after the second half of the Penn State game nearly two weeks ago, and the job has been his since, and that’s not changing.

After completing 81% of his passes in a win at Rutgers last weekend, Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham said Carr is the starter for the “foreseeable future,” which means he will lead the way in the in-state rivalry game against Michigan State on Saturday night, Nov. 7 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are 5-3, 2-3 Big Ten, and Michigan State is 2-6, 0-5.

In the 28-21 win against Rutgers, Carr accounted for 320 yards and three touchdowns, including two rushing. This season, he has completed 72% of 68 attempts for 503 yards and has thrown two touchdowns against one interception and has rushed 33 times for 114 yards and three touchdowns. Carr replaced sophomore Bryce Underwood, who had made 19 starts since last season, but was completing 58.1% of his passes and had five touchdowns, six interceptions and two fumbles this fall.

Carr and the offense did not commit a turnover against Rutgers and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his performance. Whittingham has stressed winning the turnover margin all season, and that been a significant challenge for Michigan this season and a reason why Underwood, who had two interceptions in the first half against Penn State, was replaced.

For the Michigan State game and beyond this final month of the regular season, Carr knows what’s expected.

“Just take care of the ball,” Carr said this week on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show with host Jon Jansen. “That’s the most important part. Especially with the defense that we have, they’re going to make plays and get stops. You just can’t turn the ball over. Make good decisions. That’s the biggest part is you’ve got to manage the game and make good decisions.”

The run game has often been a deciding factor in the Michigan-Michigan State game, and 49 of the last 56 winners have had the most rushing yards. Winning the trenches and running the ball will be critical again on Saturday, but Carr, asked what needs to happen to beat MSU, said he has to connect on some deep passes.

“We’ve got to be able to push the ball down the field, especially with how much we run the ball,” Carr said. “If we take a few shots and connect on those, it will open up the run game. I’ve got to be better there and just continue to take care of the ball. That’s the key of the game.”

He fell short on two deep attempts to Andrew Marsh against Rutgers, and that aggravated Carr, who completed five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown to JJ Buchanan.

“I missed him on two deep balls because I’m not thinking how fast he is,” Carr said of Marsh. “He’s really fast, so you’ve got to put it out there and let him run under it. That will come with time.”

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Because of those misses, there has been discussion about Carr’s arm strength. Carr is 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, and quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr. describes him as “long and wiry." Whittingham said Carr has added 10 pounds since arriving at Michigan in January and wants him to gain another 20. Building overall strength will lead to greater arm strength.

“I know Tommy’s kicking himself, because when we came off on the sideline and then watching it on Monday, he felt like he had plenty of arm strength,” Detmer Jr. told reporters this week. “I think a lot of it is just the youth. He’s been able to put on a decent amount of weight since he’s gotten here, and I just think over the next year and a half, and as he continues to mature and grow, that arm strength will come along. As he starts to get older, as he starts to mature, I think he will put the weight on, the strength and that arm strength will come along.”

Whittingham had said since spring practice that Carr was a quicker runner than most might have assumed, and he has been slippery on some of his touchdown runs. Defenses will try to contain that, but also considering his wiry physique, it’s important, Detmer said, to protect him.

“You want to be able to utilize his legs, but also being smart,” Detmer said. “He’s slight. He’s not the big kind of bruiser, physical type of runner, so opportunities that present themselves that he can pull in space and give him a little bit more ‘air,’ we call it, to be able to pull and run and then be able to dive in, that’s our challenge is to find those runs. Just being smart and strategic schematically that way in the game plan.”

There’s no escaping your DNA, and for Carr, that’s a good thing. His father, Jason, was a quarterback at Michigan, his grandfather Lloyd Carr also played quarterback but is a Hall of Fame coach who led the Wolverines for 13 seasons, including to the 1997 AP national championship, and his maternal grandfather, Tom Curtis, was a standout high school quarterback who became an All-American defensive back at Michigan, and had 25 career interceptions, still a record. Older brother, CJ, is the Notre Dame starting quarterback.

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Carr said he has enjoyed seeing his grandfather, Lloyd Carr, 81, after games outside of the Michigan Stadium tunnel named for him.

“To continue the legacy is special,” Tommy Carr said.

The quarterback genes run deep. Curtis had a distinguished career at Michigan and finished with 25 career interceptions, but was a top quarterback in Ohio before arriving in Ann Arbor in 1966.

“I think for both of them, their strength is between the ears, No. 1,” Curtis told The Detroit News last December about his grandsons. “Playing quarterback is a very difficult position, and it takes an extremely intelligent and fast player to move and be reactive and make the right read, and Tommy has all those attributes, as does CJ. And I’d like to think that I passed that along to them.”

Detmer said Carr seems to be advanced as a freshman in terms of grasping the playbook and reading defenses, and that may very well be because of his family's deep football background.

“I do think that he picks up stuff really well,” Detmer said. “He picks it up fast. You can make a correction in practice, right there on the fly, and then the next period he’s able to get that fixed, or on this specific look, when they give us this, here’s what we want. And just being able to do that in the flow of practice, he does that really well. He is a fast learner. His background in football probably does play a factor in that.”

Time will tell if that’s enough to factor into a Michigan win in the in-state rivalry game.

Michigan State at Michigan

▶Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

▶TV/radio: Peacock/94.7 FM

▶Records: Michigan is 5-3, 3-3 Big Ten; Michigan State is 2-6, 0-5.

▶Line: Michigan by 12.5.

▶Series: Michigan leads 75-38-5 (Last meeting: Michigan won, 31-20, on Oct. 25, 2025 at Spartan Stadium. This will be the fifth-straight night game in the rivalry).

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Michigan QB Tommy Carr's focus entering MSU game: 'Take care of the ball'