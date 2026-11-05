Democrats pick lawmakers from Wayne County to lead Michigan House, Senate

LANSING — Michigan Democrats chose a former teacher from Downriver and a former auto industry worker from Canton Township on Thursday, Nov. 5, to lead expanded Democratic majorities in the state Senate and House.

State Sen. Darrin Camilleri will lead a 23-seat majority in the upper chamber as Senate majority leader for the next four years, while House Democratic Leader Ranjeev Puri will lead a 63-seat majority as House speaker for the next two years.

Puri, who is believed to the first South Asian American House speaker in U.S. history, will succeed Republican House Speaker Matt Hall, whose caucus lost the majority on Tuesday.

More: Trump ally Matt Hall won't lead Michigan House GOP after losing majority

"I am willing and able to work with anyone," Puri said. "The reality is that this institution for the last couple years has been led with political divisiveness and every aspect of it seemed to be how we can own the other side or win a political fight. In my opinion, that's not how this institution is designed to work."

Camilleri vowed to use his power to oversee the most productive term in history.

"We believe that we'll get more bills signed into law during this two-year term than any other term," Camilleri of Trenton told reporters.

Camilleri's selection effectively made him the future Senate leader and came after Democrats won large majorities in both the state House and Senate on Nov. 3. Last year, in 2025, the Legislature saw a record low number of new laws approved in Lansing, a detail promoted by some Republicans, who have been leading the House.

More: Democrats sweep Michigan in historic blue wave

Senate picks new leadership

Representatives and senators gathered inside the Michigan Capitol for the first time since the Nov. 3 election to pick their future leaders on Nov. 5. Camilleri is set to be the top senator for the next four years.

Senate Republicans chose Sen. Roger Hauck, R-Mount Pleasant, to be the next Senate minority leader.

Both Camilleri and Hauck previously served in the state House and once represented battleground House districts. Camilleri, 34, is known in Lansing for being a hard worker on the campaign trail and for championing school issues in the Capitol.

To win his House seat in 2016, he flipped a Wayne County district that had been held by Republicans.

"My caucus was sent here with a mandate to lower the cost of living for residents," Camilleri said.

Camilleri said he plans to pursue a bold agenda and lower costs for residents. Senate Democrats will hold 23 of the 38 Senate seats, their largest majority since the early 1980s. They currently hold a 20-18 majority.

"Our No. 1 goal will be to make sure that this legislative session is the most productive legislative session in our lifetime," Camilleri said.

Camilleri has previously championed measures to boost school funding, lower class sizes and create a state board with the power to limit prescription drug prices.

On whether he would support a moratorium on data center projects, he said, "I am personally supportive of it. ... But I think the bigger topic we should be tackling is working on a data center regulation package."

As for Hauck, he was also first elected in 2016, winning a Mount Pleasant area seat Democrats had hoped to flip.

Asked what Republicans had done wrong in the midterm election, Hauck said he thought the Senate GOP had good messaging, but there was "so much hatred for the president" — Donald Trump — and concern about prices.

"You can't sit up there and say, 'There's nothing a matter, we've got the best economy' when you're paying almost $5 for gas and $6 for diesel," Hauck said.

On Camilleri's goal to pass a record number of bills, Hauck noted the bar was low given how few had been approved in the current term.

"He's got all of the tools to do it," Hauck said. "They control of everything."

House lawmakers pick Puri, Kunse

Puri, 42, will be entering his fourth term in the state House in January and has served as the House Democratic Leader over the past two years.

He is the first Sikh American to serve in Michigan’s Legislature. He is the son of immigrants from northern India. While speaking with reporters Thursday, Puri, who was born in Wisconsin, donned a baseball cap with the word "immigrant" embroidered on it.

"Part of the beauty of what makes this state so great are the fabric of communities that come from all over the world and contribute to the success of Michigan and this country," Puri said.

During the 2023-24 House Democratic majority, Puri helped lead efforts to propose and pass gun regulations following the Michigan State University shooting on Feb. 13, 2023. He previously worked in the automotive industry, where he worked in future innovation technology with the business team at Chrysler. He worked on President Barack Obama's campaigns in 2008 and 2012.

When Puri took the reins of the House Democratic minority in 2025, he said his priority was to unite the caucus after a fractious end to their 2023-24 majority by “making sure everyone’s voices are being uplifted.”

On Thursday, he again stressed each voice in his caucus would be valued and argued that a unified 63-member majority will allow House Democrats to tackle meaningful changes and not political maneuvers.

"The needs of Michigan are transformative," Puri said. "We need to think about how we tackle systemic issues that are plaguing our state, median household incomes are lagging behind some of our peer states, we still are not seeing population growth the way we want."

State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, will resume the role of speaker pro tem, a position she had while Democrats had the majority in 2023 and 2024.

Republicans selected state Rep. Tom Kunse, a two-term Clare Republican, as House minority leader. State Rep. Rachelle Smith, R-Martin, will serve as assistant minority leader and Rep. Mike Harris, R-Waterford, will be the minority floor leader.

Kunse will replace House Speaker Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, as the caucus leader, two years after losing to Hall in the race for House speaker.

Kunse said the caucus hoped to focus on serious issues, such as affordability and education. The caucus is unified and determined to show the state that "we care," he said.

"We understand that things are expensive, we understand that education needs to be addressed," Kunse said.

When asked whether Republicans would act as obstructionists in the minority, Kunse said the caucus has certain "red lines" on some issues, such as gun control, but he said there was room to work with Democrats on other priorities.

"Democrats are not the enemy," he said. "Being 45th in education is the enemy."

The gathering on Nov. 5 marked the first time many of the newly elected lawmakers stepped onto the House and Senate floors.

Among them was Sen.-elect Justin Onwenu, D-Detroit. Onwenu said he was thinking about the voters who chose to send him to Lansing and the people who helped with his campaign.

"I really think this is going to be a historic trifecta and a historic term," Onwenu said, referring to the Democrats' control starting in 2027 of the governor's office, the Senate and the House

"Democrats are ready to deliver," he added.

Along with their majorities in the House and Senate, Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was elected to be Michigan's next governor. She met briefly with the Senate and House Democratic caucuses behind closed doors on Nov. 5.

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, is term-limited and was elected to serve as Benson's lieutenant governor.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Democrats pick lawmakers from Wayne County to lead Michigan House, Senate