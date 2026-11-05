Jack White could be headed to another hall of fame.

The Detroit rocker and former White Stripes frontman has been nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Class of 2027, nominees for which were unveiled Nov. 5.

White is nominated in the performer category alongside Boy George, Vince Gill, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Lady Gaga, Ne-Yo, P!NK, Shakira and Sia.

America's Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, War's Thomas Sylvester Allen, Harold Ray Brown, Morris "B.B." Dickerson, Jerry Goldstein, LeRoy L. Jordan, Lee Oskar Levitin, Charles William Miller and Howard E. Scott, and ZZ Top's Frank Beard, Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill are also on the ballot, alongside a slew of non-performer songwriters, including Maurice Starr (who penned hits for New Edition and New Kids on the Block), Kandi Burruss (TLC, Destiny's Child) and more.

Voters will cast their ballots by Dec. 14, and inductees will be announced in early 2027.

Jack White was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The White Stripes in 2025.

Among the Detroiters already in the Songwriter's Hall of Fame are Berry Gordy Jr., Smokey Robinson, George Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Glenn Frey and Allee Willis.

agraham@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Jack White nominated for entry into Songwriters Hall of Fame