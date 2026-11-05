Brian Branch returns to Lions practice as full participant

ALLEN PARK — The Detroit Lions were missing a handful of starters for their first true practice of the week on Thursday, Nov. 5, but safety Brian Branch (concussion) appears to be on track for playing in Sunday, Nov. 8's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Branch was a full partipant on Thursday after being limited on the estimated practice report a day prior.

After only holding a walk-through on Wednesday, the Lions were missing cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), center Cade Mays (ankle) and edge defender DJ Wonnum (concussion) in addition to linebacker Jack Campbell (neck), during the period of practice accessible to local media.

Reed, Mays and Wonnum were all listed as non-participants on the estimated practice report provided by the team on Wednesday, so none of their absences are really a surprise, although it does bring concerns about whether Reed and Mays, specifically, will be ready for action in the team's upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8.

All three players are dealing with injuries sustained in the team's 19-15 win over the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday. Reed was injured on a fourth-down pass breakup against Vikings receiver Jordan Addison; Wonnum was injured on a helmet-to-helmet collision with safety Branch; Mays came up limping on a second-quarter interception by quarterback Jared Goff and did not return to the game despite later testing his ankle on the sideline.

The Lions have gotten good play from center Juice Scruggs, but even a temporary loss of Reed would be disappointing for a Lions defense that has emerged from the grave, thanks in part to a spell of great play by their No. 1 cornerback.

As for Wonnum, his absence could expand the role of rookie edge defender Derrick Moore, a second-round pick out of Michigan who has played sparingly during the start of his tenure in Detroit.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

@nolanbianchi

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Brian Branch returns to Lions practice as full participant