A second Yard House restaurant is opening in Metro Detroit this fall.

At the former Bahama Breeze Island Grille on Haggerty Road, the new beer-centric restaurant will offer a massive draft beer selection and a large food menu. Highlights include pub grub, burgers, seafood, steaks and special menus for vegan diners and those with gluten sensitivities.

The Livonia Yard House is set to open Dec. 7, according to the company's website.

The brand opened a Yard House in Troy in late 2018. It touts the "world's largest selection of draft beer." It was founded in 1996 in California and now has around 100 locations in the United States. Yard House is part of the Darden restaurant group, which also owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris Steak House and the Capital Grille, which opened a Livonia location in June.

The new Yard House is at 19600 Haggerty in Livonia, near the AMC Livonia 20. Visit yardhouse.com for more information.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

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This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Livonia's Yard House restaurant sets opening date