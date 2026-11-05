Lions drawing inspiration from Jack Campbell: 'Play like 46'

ALLEN PARK — Kelvin Sheppard knows Jack Campbell will be watching, and he's putting the onus on his defense — and really the Detroit Lions as a whole — to make the All-Pro linebacker proud.

Campbell won't play in Detroit's Week 9 matchup with the Miami Dolphins as he continues to recover from the neck injury he suffered against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1. Campbell, who has been receiving treatment at Henry Ford Hospital, said in a statement through the Lions on Wednesday, Nov. 4, he has "full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body."

"This is still Jack Campbell's defense," Sheppard said Thursday. "Every time I call a play, he's going to know from wherever he's at why I'm calling that play. If you think he's not tuned in — (linebacker Trevor Nowaske) just told me he talked to him yesterday. If you don't think he wants to know what's going on here, you don't know Jack Campbell."

The Lions have been dealt the difficult challenge of dealing with the emotions that come when a teammate goes down with a serious injury while simultaneously preparing for their next game, a road contest versus the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Initial conversations during a team meeting Wednesday were not about football, Sheppard said, but rather centered around Campbell. Lions head coach Dan Campbell led the discussion before opening up the floor to anyone who wanted to talk and share their thoughts on the situation.

"Allowing that platform, allowing the vulnerability of people. Everybody sees this game as a macho game, (but) real strength, real leadership is being vulnerable, understanding your weaknesses, understanding you don't have it all figured out, and knowing where to lean on people," Sheppard said of Dan Campbell's approach. "That's what we've done as a team, that's what we've done as an organization, and it's the reason why we all enjoy being here."

More: Jack Campbell's family story: College sweethearts, marriage and baby

The theme of the week as the Lions get set for their game against the Dolphins is to "prepare and play like 46." Added Sheppard: "Would he want us to sulk and feel sorry? I can guarantee y'all ... absolutely not. He'd be pissed off if he found out guys were crying and guys are about him. That's just his makeup, and that's what makes him the person that he is."

Part of the reason Sheppard wants his unit to embody Campbell is because of the support the player showed him when the Lions were struggling early in the season. As Sheppard put it, "when the heat was on me" ahead of Detroit's Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Campbell told Sheppard he was going to play for him.

Detroit beat Arizona, 45-21, and Campbell played a significant role in limiting tight end Trey McBride, an All-Pro last season, to 66 yards.

"It's time for his brothers to step up and do it the way that Jack would do it, do it the way he would want them to do it," Sheppard said. "To be quite frank with you, I raised these other guys that's about to play. Malcolm Rodriguez and Derrick Barnes, those are my little brothers. They know the standard."

The priority for Sheppard and every member of the Lions is for Campbell — a friend, son, brother, husband and young father — to make a full recovery. While they wait to hear more positive updates about his progress, they'll do their best to imitate the traits that've made him such a beloved teammate.

"In everything we do, every meeting — I told the unit — every walkthrough, every play, you all know how Jack prepares, you all know how he plays," Sheppard said. "The way you honor him is to wipe those tears for your eyes and make sure we prepare and play like him.

"That's the theme moving forward this week. We understand we're tasked with another challenge at hand, and we have to be prepared for it because the team we're about to face has done nothing this past month but trend upwards."

rsilva@detroitnews.com

@rich_silva18

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Lions drawing inspiration from Jack Campbell: 'Play like 46'