Dearborn officials outline what's next for schools after OK of $1.5B bond

The day after Dearborn Public Schools passed a $1.5 billion bond to overhaul the 30-plus school buildings in the district, Superintendent Michael Esseily said he was thinking about a student at Maples Elementary a few years ago who used a wheelchair to access her second-floor classroom.

The elevator at Maples broke down, and with no quick fix for the aging lift, the Wayne County district was forced to move her to another school.

"We had to rip her out of her classroom, her peers, her teacher, and put her in a new classroom, a new school, just so she could have access to her education," Esseily said.

The days of making educational compromises because of the district's deteriorating school buildings are nearing an end, he said in a press conference Nov. 5.

"Tuesday was a statement about who we are as a community and what we believe our children deserve," Esseily said. "Nearly 28,000 residents voted in favor for this transformational bond with over 68% of the voters saying yes. And I think that that's something our entire community should be incredibly proud of."

The school district held a joint press conference with the city of Dearborn on Nov. 5 to thank the community for approving the bond and to talk about what comes next.

Esseily said the district will jump into the first phase of the four-phase, 20-year project as soon as possible. Every building will see some kind of improvement in the first three years, he said. Trustee Adel Mozip noted the plan includes every school building in the district having air conditioning.

Three new schools are slated for builds in the first five years, and any school that doesn't currently have a secure vestibule at its entrance will have one built. All schools will have their bathrooms renovated in the first phase as well, Esseily said. Some smaller projects could break ground as soon as next summer.

Esseily said the first major step will be to create an oversight committee to shepherd the bond and its numerous projects through the process from start to completion. New jobs may be required to take on the management of the projects.

Esseily noted the bond is one of the largest, if not the largest, in Michigan schools history. Detroit voters approved a $1.5 billion school bond in 1994, which, when adjusted for inflation, would be the biggest price. Dearborn's ticks in at just over that at $1.51 billion.

"What this community did, what this generation did was absolutely historic," Esseily said.

The state of Michigan provides minimal funding for districts to do major building projects. The need across the state tops about $23 billion, according to a recent study, but this year the legislature provided $224 million in grants for school infrastructure projects.

In 2019, Dearborn schools asked voters to approve a bond for about $240 million. That was about half of what the district's total needs were at the time. Voters rejected it, narrowly, and provided feedback that residents didn't want a small fix, Esseily said. They didn't want to chip away at the problem.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said it was a "silver lining" that the 2019 bond didn't pass, paving the way for the current bond plan to move forward.

"It allowed an opportunity for us to regroup, come together, and have a conversation about a more transformative initiative that we can take on as a municipality, to ensure that we have 100 more years of generations of graduates who will proliferate and succeed coming out on the best public school system in the city," Hammoud said.

The high rate of voter approval for the bond showed the community cares about its schools, even residents who don't have kids in the system or whose children already graduated, he said.

"I can't tell you how elated I am to see that this investment has gone through," Hammoud said. "I look forward to the planning that's coming. If you need a wrecking ball driver for certain schools, you let me know."

Kathi Martin, the representative for the Dearborn Federation of Teachers union, said teachers were especially excited to see the bond pass. Esseily said more than 200 teachers took the day off Tuesday, as there were no classes held, to be at polling locations talking to voters about the bond.

"After the students, we're going to feel what this bond can do more than anybody else in this district," Martin said. "We always say teachers working conditions are students' learning conditions. And it is so frustrating for a teacher when they have a vision for how they want to teach, how they want their classroom to be set up, how they want their students to learn, and they don't have the facilities to do so."

The school district pledged if the bond passed, it would stop collecting on an operational levy that passed in 2024. That collection will stop next year.

Esseily said with the bond money, the operational money isn't as important, because the district was mostly using it to make temporary repairs on failing infrastructure.

Still, he said, there will be temporary fixes needed along the way, especially for bigger projects slated years from now.

With a 20-year project plan for the 30-year bond, Esseily said the district tried to put as many contingencies and "worst-case scenarios" into the plan as possible, anticipating increased construction costs and continued inflation. But the plan is going to have to be inherently flexible, he said, and the school board will need to approve each project along the way.

"I'm very confident in our plan and that we will have the money in the budget to ensure that we are delivering on what we promised," Esseily said.

jpignolet@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Dearborn officials outline what's next for schools after OK of $1.5B bond