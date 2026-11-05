Owner of Kuzzo's in Detroit accused of sales tax fraud

The owner of a once-popular Detroit restaurant is accused of violating the state's tax laws, officials said Thursday, Nov. 5.

Ronald Bartell was arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 3, in 54A District Court in Lansing, according to court records, about nine months after he suddenly closed Kuzzo's Chicken & Waffles, his Detroit restaurant, in February. The 44-year-old Detroit resident is charged with five counts of failing to file a tax return or filing a false return, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison for each felony count.

A judge set his bond at $20,000 and scheduled a probable cause conference for Nov. 12. A preliminary exam is set for Nov. 19, court records said.

Bartell's attorney, Harrell Milhouse, said Thursday he and his client had no comment on the case.

Prosecutors allege the defendant, who established Kuzzo’s LLC and operated Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffles in Detroit from 2015 until 2026, violated the state sales tax law.

"Michigan businesses are expected to properly collect, report, and remit the sales tax they collect to the state Department of Treasury," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "Sales tax revenue provides essential funding to our public schools and local governments. Businesses that cheat will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Kuzzo's became a hot spot on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion after it opened more than a decade ago. Then Mayor Mike Duggan made it a popular location for political candidates and others to visit on the campaign trail, including Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Kamala Harris in 2024. Other dignitaries who went to Kuzzo's included U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Kuzzo's owner Bartell is a former National Football League player who was a cornerback with the St. Louis Rams, the Oakland Raiders, and the Detroit Lions. He was drafted in 2005 and retired in 2013.

His Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles restaurant opened in early 2015, closed in 2019 for renovations, updates and construction on Livernois. It reopened before the COVID-19 pandemic but closed in early 2026 after 11 years on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion.

Throughout its run, Kuzzo's was a nationally recognized destination for visiting politicians and influencers, from Keith Lee to Kamala Harris. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stopped by the restaurant in 2016.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

@CharlesERamirez

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Owner of Kuzzo's in Detroit accused of sales tax fraud