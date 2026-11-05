New faces in Michigan-Michigan State rivalry must learn the stakes

EAST LANSING — The rivalry between the Moon and Montour peewee football teams in the Pittsburgh suburbs may not be as heated as the one between Michigan and Michigan State. But for MSU center Trent Fraley, it helps him understand what’s at stake this Saturday, Nov. 7, when his Spartans play Michigan for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Even though Fraley had friends on the other team — even though they were maybe 10 years old — game week between Moon and Montour was intense. Coaches made sure of that.

“As a fifth-grader, (we) just wanted to destroy that team,” Fraley said Nov. 3. “The coaches definitely — I don’t know if he could coach how he did back then today. But he definitely made sure we knew that we did not like this other team of fifth-graders.”

Everybody has rivals, from peewee football to the college ranks. But with constant roster churn, some players lack the baked-in rivalry meaning that four years in a program traditionally produced. For a Michigan State (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) team with 60 newcomers, 29 of them freshmen and 31 of them transfers, including Fraley, education is a key piece of its preparation, especially those lessons from the coaches and players who have been through these battles.

One of those lessons came from Max Bullough, the co-defensive coordinator who a dozen years ago patrolled the field as a feared Big Ten linebacker. This is a game that means a whole lot to a guy with “Spartan Pride” tattooed on his biceps. And the rabidity of his play is now channeled into the passion of his coaching.

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“Max Bullough is one of the craziest dudes you’ll meet,” edge rusher Kenny Soares Jr. said Nov. 4. “He’s the Big Ten linebacker you picture in your head. … He’s one of those guys that’s been pretty vocal this week.”

The message: This game means a lot for the current team, but playing in it is about hundreds of program alumni who played this rivalry in years past. That lesson has also been reinforced by offensive line assistant Matt Allen and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, who are also former players. It’s a matter of self-respect for Michigan State.

“I think it’s going to be critical not only this year, but also moving forward,” MSU coach Pat Fitzgerald said Nov. 2. “To have Matt Allen and Hawk and Max being a part of this for a long time. Like, listen, this game was long before I got here and it’ll be long after I’m gone, and to be a part of it, I’m very humbled and honored.”

For the second time in three years, both head coaches in this game are brand new to their jobs. Opposite Fitzgerald, Kyle Whittingham is in his first year at Michigan (5-3, 2-3), where the Wolverines have 24 freshmen and 20 transfers. With so many new faces, the meaning of the rivalry has to be taught.

Some coaches and players have suggested, in the past, that this is a rivalry you have to play in or coach to really understand. The pageantry is obvious, but the way to channel it is honed.

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“It’s important to the university, it’s important to the players, but I think it’s most important to the fans,” defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said Nov. 4, previewing his third time coaching in the rivalry. “And so I think the biggest thing, from a team standpoint, is making the game not about you individually, but the game’s about the former Michigan State players that came before you, and the game’s about representing the fans and going out and making both those groups really proud.”

For in-state recruits, 33 of them on Michigan State’s roster, this rivalry is one they’ve been steeped in a little bit longer. Though 2001’s Clockgate and for some even 2004’s triple overtime thriller predates them, many can remember Trouble with the Snap in 2015. Rivalry weirdness can create its most iconic moments, but it takes an understanding of the focus and passion to muster up those plays. That’s something that the transfers have tried to pick up on via proxy.

“Even for me, my dad (Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley), has lived in Canton for a while now,” Trent Fraley said. “And my brothers, they all go to school here, high school, middle school. And they’ll be, his friends come over to the house and half of them are Michigan State fans and half of them are the school-down-the-road fans. So definitely for me personally, I see it firsthand.”

Even if this particular rivalry is new to some of the players and coaches who will play in it come Saturday, the meaning is apparent. It’s about a lineage of 118 teams before them, and the swagger and pain that comes with the various outcomes through history.

“You want to win,” Fitzgerald said. “You want to win at all costs. But if it’s through the vein of respect, then it ends up being a good, clean game.”

Michigan State at Michigan

▶ Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

▶ TV/radio: Peacock/94.7 FM

▶ Records: Michigan is 5-3, 3-3 Big Ten; Michigan State is 2-6, 0-5.

▶ Line: Michigan by 12.5.

▶ Series: Michigan leads 75-38-5 (Last meeting: Michigan won, 31-20, on Oct. 25, 2025 at Spartan Stadium. This will be the fifth-straight night game in the rivalry).

cearegood@detroitnews.com

@ConnorEaregood

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: New faces in Michigan-Michigan State rivalry must learn the stakes