DETROIT — Three Tigers have been nominated across four positions for American League Louisville Slugger Silver Sluggers awards, which will be presented on Nov. 17.

Kevin McGonigle, one of six rookie finalists, has been nominated in two different categories: Shortstop, along with Royals Bobby Witt, Jr. and Angels Zach Neto; and in the utility category, along with the Rangers' Ezequiel Duran and Sam Antonacci of the White Sox.

Riley Greene, who won his first Silver Slugger award in 2025, is among nine outfield finalists: Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox), Randy Arozarena (Mariners), Cody Bellinger (Yankees), Jac Caglianone (Royals), Chase DeLauter (Guardians), Tristan Peters (White Sox), Chandler Simpson (Rays) and Mike Trout (Angels).

Greene, a finalist for the third straight season, has a chance to become the first Tiger outfielder to win in back-to-back seasons.

Lastly, catcher Dillon Dingler is up for his first Silver Slugger award, along with Carter Jensen of the Royals. He would be the 11th Tigers catcher to win a Silver Slugger, the most by any franchise in the 26-year history of the award.

Alex Avila was the last to win one, in 2011.

Chris.McCosky@detroitnews.com

@cmccosky

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Three Tigers among finalists for American League Silver Slugger awards