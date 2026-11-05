After Abdul El-Sayed won the open Michigan senate seat on Tuesday, garlic-y, meaty shawarma was all anyone was talking about. A few hours before the election El-Sayed told Fox 2 Detroit that he's not about "Sharia law," but is for "shawarma law," and dropped his recommendation for where to get one.

The best news this week, however, is that the election season is over! Now we can focus on the holidays. Thanksgiving is just three weeks away, and if you plan on dining out or getting a catering order together for your holiday meal, I've got a long list of options to get you started.

I am on a break next week, so the Detroit Dinner Bell will return on Nov. 17.

Thank you for reading,

Melody Baetens / Detroit News restaurant critic

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Detroit Dinner Bell: 'Shawarma law'