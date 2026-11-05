DETROIT — There's another sign the Red Wings are moving on from Dylan Larkin around Little Caesars Arena.

Larkin's banner on the side of the Red Wings' home arena has been removed, likely during the Wings' recent road trip.

More: Niyo: Larkin leaves his legacy no way out in Detroit

Larkin left the Wings' team Oct. 29, he and his agent Pat Brisson expressing frustration with the pace of trade discussions.

Larkin asked to be traded in June. The Wings have not been able to finalize a trade, saying there have been no equitable returns.

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff announced Larkin was being suspended Oct. 29. Larkin is forfeiting $41,237.11 for each day he sits out.

Larkin, who has five years remaining on an eight-year contract worth an average of $8.7 million annually, has scored at least 30 goals in five consecutive seasons. Larkin has submitted a list of 10 teams he'd agree to a trade, but few, if any, have the salary cap room or players the Wings would like in return.

Larkin could be adding more teams, soon.

tkulfan@detroitnews.com

@tkulfan

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Dylan Larkin banner taken down at Little Caesars Arena