Detroit People Mover public corruption scandal nears convictions

A former Detroit official and a businessman accused of bribing him in exchange for more than $300,000 in phony contracts related to the Detroit People Mover are expected to plead guilty soon, according to federal court records.

Detroiter Terrence Parker, 51, is accused of bribing Oak Park resident Michael Anderson, 55, the former strategic sourcing and procurement director of the Detroit Transportation Corp., during a conspiracy that ran from 2023-2025, according to court records. They are each charged with one count of federal program bribery — a 10-year felony — in a criminal information, a type of charge that indicates a guilty plea is expected soon.

Parker is set to be arraigned Nov. 13 and Anderson is scheduled to plead guilty Nov. 18. Parker's lawyer, Larry Polk, and Anderson's lawyer, Stacey Studnicki, did not respond immediately to messages seeking comment.

The developments are unfolding five months after the duo initially was charged in federal court in what marked a rare new bribery scandal within the ranks of a Detroit city government ravaged by corruption in the last 20 years. Those scandals involved former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, several City Council members ― including Monica Conyers and Andre Spivey ― bureaucrats, appointees and contractors sentenced to federal prison.

A broader FBI crackdown on corruption across Metro Detroit in recent years has led to convictions and prison sentences for more than 130 public officials across Metro Detroit. That includes a state senator, a House speaker, Detroitsuburban politicians, cops and councilmen, township officials, two United Auto Workers union presidents and school leaders.

The Detroit Transportation Corp. is a public body established in 1985 to operate the Detroit People Mover. The corporation is governed by a board with the City Council president and six directors appointed by the mayor.

The bribery case involved Anderson and Parker defrauding the Detroit Transportation Corp. by creating and submitting invoices and receiving payment for information technology work for Parker's company, Total Care Restoration (TCR), according to the FBI. But the work was never performed, according to the initial criminal complaint.

Parker deposited transportation corporation checks into his company's bank account and frequently would withdraw some of the deposit in cash, the government alleged. Those withdrawals coincided with Anderson depositing cash into his own bank account.

The criminal case involved investigations by the FBI and Detroit Police Department that examined Anderson's tenure working for the Detroit Transportation Corp. from March 2022 until he was fired in April 2025 for unrelated conduct. As director, Anderson reviewed proposals and helped choose vendors to work for the corporation, which was created by the city to operate the People Mover.

The roots of the investigation were not immediately clear and it was unknown how much the FBI believes Anderson received in bribes. But in one example, in the days after Parker withdrew $18,000 from a transportation corporation check in August 2024, Anderson deposited $6,350 cash into his account, the government alleged.

A court filing shows investigators used computer, bank and phone records to help uncover the alleged scheme.

Those records show that from early 2023 through mid-March 2025, the corporation paid Parker's firm $304,912, almost exclusively for IT work, according to court records. The payments were made despite Parker's firm specializing not in technology, but in restoration work on homes damaged by fire, water, windstorms and other elements.

"There is no indication that either Parker or anyone else with TCR has experience with, or knowledge of, information technology," an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit. "TCR never submitted a bid proposal to the (transportation corporation) nor did TCR sign any contract. . ."

Invoices reviewed by investigators showed Anderson's signature on invoices for $15,800 worth of work repairing computer monitors that the FBI says was never performed.

Much of the IT work at the Detroit Transportation Corp. was awarded to three other information technology companies.

"There is probable cause to believe Anderson copied the language and work from the invoices and proposals of contracted IT companies in order to create TCR’s invoices, and TCR did not perform the IT work described in its invoices," the FBI agent wrote.

Phone records show Anderson and Parker were in frequent contact during the alleged scheme. That included more than 300 phone calls and 1,395 text messages, including contact surrounding the days when the transportation corporation cut checks to Parker's firm, according to the government.

The People Mover scandal unfolded on the watch of Mary Sheffield prior to her election as mayor. Sheffield, then City Council president, skipped all 28 meetings of the Detroit People Mover as a member of its board from 2023 through 2025 when FBI agents say the bribes and contracts were exchanged, public records show.

Sheffield has declined to talk about the scandal or her absences, but her spokesman, John Roach, wrote in a text message to The Detroit News in June that drawing a correlation between her absences and the alleged embezzlement was "irresponsible."

"As council president and now as Mayor of the City of Detroit, Mary Sheffield has delivered real results for residents and she remains focused on improving the lives of Detroiters and continuing the progress in our city," Roach added.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Detroit People Mover public corruption scandal nears convictions