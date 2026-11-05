Detroit police are investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left a man dead on the city's west side, officials said.

Officers were called at about 12:20 a.m. to a location in the 5300 block of Vancouver Street near Tireman Avenue and Interstate 96 for a report of shots fired, according to the city police department.

Police said officers arrived and found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. Medics were also summoned and pronounced the victim dead, according to authorities.

Investigators said the circumstances around the incident are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260.

The shooting is among the latest in Metro Detroit.

Last week, a 21-year-old Detroit man died after being shot at a Spirit Halloween store in Madison Heights. An Oak Park man was charged in connection with his death.

Also last week, a man was fatally shot in the Livernois Avenue and Buena Vista Street area on Detroit's west side.

Last month, a person was shot and wounded in the 700 block of West Willis, also on Detroit's west side.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

@CharlesERamirez

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Detroit police probe fatal shooting