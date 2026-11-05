Two people at a Warren home were wounded Wednesday after a firearm accidentally discharged, police said.

A 37-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy related to him suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. Both were taken to a hospital, treated and released, they said.

Warren police officers were called at about 8:20 p.m. to a home in the 3900 block of Berkshire Avenue near Ryan and Toepfer roads for a report of a shot fired, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was cleaning a handgun for his sister when it discharged.

The round struck the man in his hand, ricocheted off the floor, and then struck an 11-year-old boy in the calf, police said.

Officials also said the incident remains under investigation.

The incident came weeks after a Detroit man was charged in connection with the nonfatal shooting of his 11-year-old son by another child.

Michigan passed a safe storage law that went into effect in February 2024 and requires people to keep unattended guns unloaded and locked with a locking device or stored in a locked container if it is reasonably known that a child is likely to be present.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

@CharlesERamirez

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: 2 wounded at Warren home after firearm accidentally discharges