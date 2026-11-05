How Lakeview's offensive line helped Dallas Harris win MAC White MVP

ST. CLAIR SHORES — St. Clair Shores senior Dallas Harris was named the Macomb Area Conference White Division MVP, but his journey didn’t start in August.

And, really, it didn’t even start with Harris. It started in January with the offensive line.

Lakeview (8-2) is enjoying a dream season. Along with Harris’ individual achievements, the team shared the division title with Utica, winning just its second league championship since joining the MAC in 1988 and its first since claiming the Silver Division title in 2010.

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It visits Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (7-3) on Friday, Nov. 6, with a chance to repeat as Division 2 district champion and earn another shot at a regional title next week.

That’s saying something because, on paper, Lakeview probably shouldn’t be as good as it is, especially up front.

The offensive line experienced considerable turnover, both in personnel and size. Yet that hasn’t stopped the returning players or the handful of newcomers from stepping into starting roles and getting the job done.

It’s been a next-man-up mentality since Lakeview lost to Birmingham Groves in the 2025 regional final. The work started in January, with plenty of time spent in the classroom learning the offense. Growing pains were expected, and they showed during the first two weeks. But the unit gradually found its chemistry and helped Harris become one of the most electric players in the county.

“We battled through adversity, figuring out the line,” senior tight end Nolan Ong said. “We got it figured out, and since, Dallas has been one of our best players if not our best player. When we finally figured things out, it’s just been great, especially with our chemistry of knowing what we have to do before the play is even called or see the alignment.”

Behind that line, Lakeview has averaged 32.5 points per game, the best mark in the White Division and 15th best among the 63 teams in Division 2.

Lakeview has plenty of offensive playmakers, including quarterback Luke Szymanski, receiver Seth Bernock and running back Jaylen Lewis. But Harris has delivered some remarkable individual performances with those linemen opening the way.

Through 10 games, Harris has 1,355 yards of total offense. He’s rushed for 808 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging a staggering 21.8 yards per carry, while adding 547 receiving yards and seven TDs. He’s also intercepted five passes on defense.

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Last week, he totaled 267 yards in a 45-31 win over Birmingham Seaholm in the playoff opener. He carried seven times for 119 yards and caught three passes for 148 yards, accounting for four TDs. That included a 95-yard score that iced the victory early in the fourth quarter.

What attrition? What lack of size? Lakeview’s line has bullied opponents to open the kind of running lanes that make performances like Harris’ possible, especially in the postseason.

“Our challenge from last year was most definitely a downgrade in size,” senior lineman Xavion Walker said. “But by no means does that mean it’s a downgrade from toughness, physicality and determination to get to Ford Field. What drives us the most is setting the standard at the beginning of the season and living up to the standard each week, going 1-0 every day to make sure we succeed.”

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That’s not to say it’s been easy.

Even after the line began coming together following a 1-1 start, it faced another major test in a 38-20 loss to New Baltimore Anchor Bay in Week 6. The defeat nearly cost Lakeview the division title.

But the linemen didn’t mope, and Harris didn’t complain. The unit went back to work, corrected its mistakes and has since rattled off four straight wins. That stretch included beating Port Huron Northern to clinch a share of the MAC White title with Utica, along with knocking off bigger opponents Utica Eisenhower and Sterling Heights Stevenson from the MAC Red.

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“We had a couple of mistakes against Anchor Bay where we couldn’t really run the ball,” Harris said. “But we fixed them, and you saw what we did to Port Huron. It’s just been great with these guys, and I couldn’t have done it (been named league MVP) without my guys, especially my linemen. I can’t put up no yards without them blocking first.”

Ain’t that the truth?

Harris needed his linemen in a big way during a 29-28 win over Utica in Week 5.

Utica had controlled the game until Harris broke loose for a 39-yard TD with 1:57 remaining, pulling Lakeview within a point. Szymanski followed with a successful two-point conversion to complete the comeback.

Throughout the rally, Lakeview leaned on Harris to chip away at the deficit. And Harris leaned on his linemen. In fact, he said his favorite play of the season came when lineman Jaxon Liska pulled around the line and delivered such a big hit that Harris had a wide-open field. He raced 37 yards untouched for his first score of the game.

“It’s nice that he’s a player who can find ways to create yards when we screw up,” said Liska, a junior. “But we pride ourselves on doing what we have to do so Dallas doesn’t have to make a move to get extra yards. That’s our mentality. We all have bad plays. But if you have a bad play that’s cool, that’s OK, just don’t dwell on it. You’ve just got to worry about the next play.”

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There will be plenty of opportunities for mistakes in Round 2 against St. Mary’s, which is chasing its third straight state championship.

St. Mary’s has some of the best players in Michigan, especially on defense. But Lakeview has shown it can make adjustments on the fly without pointing fingers. That ability could be the difference with a district championship on the line.

Czapski’s leadership, physicality don’t go unnoticed by MAC coaches

Utica doesn’t share the MAC White title without Grand Valley State University commit and senior linebacker Carter Czapski, who shared league MVP honors with Harris.

Despite a 6-4 season that ended with a 35-0 loss to Rochester Adams in the Division 1 district opener last week, Utica was competitive all season. It even opened 4-0 for the first time since 2010.

And Czapski was a big reason why.

The heart and soul of Utica’s defense, he finished the regular season with 71 tackles, 30 solo stops, eight tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

Offensively, he chipped in 110 rushing yards and two TDs, along with 80 receiving yards and another TD.

“On offense, defense and special teams, he does everything for us at a high level and is always working to get better,” coach Matt Marulli said. “He definitely had an impact for us on all sides of the ball.”

Perhaps his biggest impact came late on fourth down in a 12-8 win over Roseville in Week 4. Czapski raced out to the flats and made a tough open-field tackle to seal the victory. That proved pivotal in the final MAC White standings, helping Utica repeat as division champions.

“It’s been a lot for me and my guys this season, but our saying is to bend but don’t break,” Czapski said. “We never really fully broke down and always found a way to persevere.”

That mentality started with Czapski, who led through his play and his work in the weight room and at practice. Utica has counted on him since bringing him up to varsity as a sophomore.

“He’s just a great football player who is aggressive and a strong kid,” Marulli said. “He has worked very hard to make himself better, stronger and faster and that shows on the field. He makes an impact in everything that he does.”

Marulli said Czapski’s physicality and aggressiveness are his best traits. They’re also a big reason why Grand Valley State recruited him to play linebacker.

Utica will certainly miss having that kind of presence on its defense in 2027.

bfolsom@detroitnews.com

@folsomwrites

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: How Lakeview's offensive line helped Dallas Harris win MAC White MVP