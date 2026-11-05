Michigan looks to shore up defensive rebounding: 'Got to do better'

ANN ARBOR — On a night replica national championship banners were handed out, Michigan basketball began its journey toward another one.

But if the season-opening win over Oakland on Monday, Nov. 2 revealed anything, it’s that the Wolverines have a long way to go and a lot of work to do, particularly when it comes to securing defensive rebounds.

One quick glance at the box score shows the concern: The Golden Grizzlies came away with nearly half of their missed shots and grabbed a whopping 21 offensive rebounds.

“That certainly is not something that can continue,” coach Mike Boynton Jr. said.

Of course, it didn’t help that 7-foot-2 center Moustapha Thiam didn’t play due to illness. J.P. Estrella, Michigan’s 6-11 forward, only logging 22 minutes before fouling out also hurt.

The fact remains Oakland — a team that has only one player taller than 6-8 — gave Michigan fits in an area that it’ll need to fix, and fast. Up next is a national title rematch against UConn in Boston on Friday, Nov. 6, and another effort like that on the glass likely will lead to a different outcome against the Huskies.

“Our guards have to rebound better,” Boynton said. “Roddy (Gayle Jr.) had one defensive rebound. It's not going to be good enough. Trey (McKenney) had four. We need both of those guys in the five-six rebound range, particularly as you look ahead.

“UConn has always been one of the best rebounding teams and that's what we got next. They’ve got the film. They're going to understand that it's something that we've not been as good at so far. We need to address it so we can give ourselves a chance.”

More: Oscar Goodman makes first start in Michigan's opener: 'Means a lot'

The Golden Grizzlies gave themselves plenty of second chances in the opener. During one second-half possession alone, they grabbed four offensive rebounds and put up three shots before earning a trip to the foul line.

And it wasn’t just one or two Oakland players who were giving Michigan problems. Nine different Golden Grizzlies recorded an offensive rebound and three came away with at least three offensive boards, led by forward Chris Fields Jr.’s team-high five.

There were times when Oakland was either quicker to the ball or was able to get a fingertip on it to regain possession. At other times, Oakland outmuscled Michigan in scrums down low or was simply in the right spot.

By the end, the Golden Grizzlies finished with nearly as many offensive rebounds as defensive rebounds (23), won the rebounding battle against the Wolverines by a 44-42 margin, and had a quarter of their offensive production come on second-chance opportunities (17 points).

“Honestly, we’ve got to do a better job of boxing out and rebounding defensively,” said Estrella, who grabbed seven of Michigan’s 26 defensive boards. “I feel like our O-rebounding is great but defensively is something that we definitely have to get better at. We’ve got to do a better job of getting a hit and go getting the ball. That's something that we talked about after the game and definitely something that we're going to correct.”

Forward Oscar Goodman, who made his first career start in place of Thiam, echoed Estrella. Goodman said the Wolverines were “running under the rim” and weren’t getting a body on a player when a shot went up, which allowed Oakland to get better positioning.

Part of issue, as Boynton pointed out, is sometimes the perimeter players will just assume that the big men down low will get the rebound and won’t help secure it to finish the defensive possession.

“I think that's where we are now. We have two really good rebounding bigs and our guards haven't really understood yet how important it is that they get in the fight with those guys, particularly in these high-stakes physical battles,” said Boynton, who’s hopeful Thiam will return for the UConn game.

“Between their guards and our guards, the guys who get in there the most will probably give their team the edge. (Monday) it was their guards getting in there and rebounding better than our guards, so we’ve got to address that. Rebounding is always a concern because it's one of the big factors in basketball; everybody knows it.”

And the Wolverines know if they don’t clean up their act on the defensive glass, they’re bound to run into trouble.

“We're definitely going to focus on that leading up to UConn because they're going to be more physical, larger athletic team,” Goodman said. “We can't give up 21 O-boards every game or it's going to be a long season.”

No. 20 Michigan vs. No. 5 UConn

Tipoff: 8 p.m. Friday, TD Garden, Boston

TV/radio: TNT/94.7

Records: Both teams are 1-0

Outlook: This is a rematch of last season’s national title game, which Michigan won, 69-63. UConn beat Gardner-Webb, 86-46, in its opener and was picked to finish first in the Big East preseason poll. The two programs have combined to win three of the past four national championships, with UConn winning it all in 2023 and 2024.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

@jameshawkins

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Michigan looks to shore up defensive rebounding: 'Got to do better'