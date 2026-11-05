A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday outside a Warren fast-food restaurant, police said.

Officers were called at about 7:30 p.m. to the White Castle restaurant on East Eight Mile Road at Sherwood Avenue for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, according to authorities.

They arrived and found a 33-year-old man suffering from serious injuries in the parking lot, officials said. Medics took him to a hospital, police said.

Detectives believe the victim may have been struck by a sedan after an argument with someone, who then fled the area, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect driver should call the Warren Police Department at (586) 574-4700.

The incident follows other recent hit-and-run crashes in Michigan.

On Oct. 26, a man in his 40s was struck by a vehicle in the East Grand Boulevard and Frederick Street area on Detroit's east side. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for tips that help them identify the driver.

A 61-year-old New Boston man was hit by a vehicle in September as he walked along Pennsylvania Road between Huron River Drive and Wayne Road in Huron Township. A Romulus man was charged in connection with the crash.

In August, a vehicle struck a man in the area of Plymouth and Evergreen roads on Detroit's west side and fled.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

@CharlesERamirez

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Man injured in hit-and-run at a Warren White Castle, police say